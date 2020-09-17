Once again, Tullahoma’s Sept. 18 date had a change to the schedule and this time, the Wildcats are left stag and because of that, there will be no football game this Friday night.
Tullahoma was initially scheduled to host Spring Hill for homecoming. However, that game was cancelled after the Raiders’ program was shut down until Sept. 23 amidst COVID-19 positive cases in the school.
With that Spring Hill cancellation, Tullahoma found a new opponent and it was scheduled to head to Beech High School this Friday. Early Thursday afternoon, Wildcats’ Head Coach John Olive received a phone call from Beech, letting him know that the Buccaneers were forced to cancel their upcoming contest.
“They’ve been shut down by their superintendent,” Olive said. “They have multiple positive virus cases on their team. Their superintendent is closing down their football team for the next 10 days.”
For now, Tullahoma is focused on getting the word out that their game at Beech has been cancelled. The high school plans to refund those who had previously purchased tickets for this Friday night’s contest.
According to Olive on Twitter, parents of Tullahoma High School students will be able to send their Beech tickets with their child to school on Monday to receive a refund. The public may call the high school office beginning on Tuesday to start the refund process.
Tullahoma will receive a win in both the overall and the Region 4-4A standings despite not playing this week. Due to Spring Hill not being able to play, the Wildcats were already slated to automatically get the region win despite the outcome against Beech.
Tullahoma (5-0, 2-0) is next scheduled to head to Lincoln County on Sept. 25. Kickoff is slated to take place at 7 p.m.