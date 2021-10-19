The Tullahoma High School boy’s bowling team traveled to Columbia to take on the Columbia Central and topped the Lions by 220 pins.
The Wildcats won the American 10-pin game by 104 pins. The Wildcats racked up four individual points then earned the two bonus points to lead the Lions 6-2 going into the Baker games. Austin Carr rolled the best score during the American game with a 216 but was unable to beat his opponent for the team point. Lance Thompson bowled a 202 to top his opponent and earn a team point. Gunnar Klein rolled for a 196 and earned a point. Elijah Wood helped his team out with 190 pins. Caden Savard bowled a 158 and Robbie Popovich rolled a 134, both earning the other points for their team.
Gunnar Klein was chosen to be Tullahoma first bower for the first four Baker games. Lance Thompson, Caden Savard, Elijah Wood and Austin Carr all followed behind Klein. The Wildcats tied the Lions in the first Baker game with both teams rolling a 198 and earning one point for their team. The Lions won the second game by six pins to earn two points.
The Wildcats substituted Gavin Klein into the Baker games during the third game for Savard. The Wildcats won the third game by 82 pins. The Wildcats led the Lions 8-5 going into the fourth game.
With the same lineup from game three, the Wildcats slipped past the Lions with a 14 pin victory.
Austin McCullough, Robbie Popovich, Savard, Carr, and Wood all came together to win the last Baker game by 26 pins. Topping off the team points with another two to win the Baker games. The Wildcats won 15-5 in overall points.
A Baker Game is when multiple bowlers combine to bowl one game. An American Game is more akin to the 10 frame bowling most people know.
The Wildcats also won their match against Spring Hill. The Wildcats rolled for 1,133 pins combined to earn six points. Spring Hill finished the American game with 965 pins and two points. The Wildcats were strong in their first Baker game. Savard, Thompson, Carr and the Klein brothers worked together to gain the first Baker game win. The Wildcats bowled a 217 during the first game.
The Wildcats lost the second Baker game by only two pins. The Wildcats couldn’t gain their footing back until the fourth Baker game when they won 175-168. The Wildcats ended the Baker games with another victory over the Warriors. The Wildcats ended the match with 2,043 pins and 17 points. The Spring Hill Warriors accounted for 1,814 pins and six team points.
The Tullahoma Wildcats will play host to Lawrence County on Thursday Oct. 21 at Tullahoma Lanes. Practice round begins at 3:30 p.m.