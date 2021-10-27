The Tullahoma High School bowling team was able to roll right past the Lawrence County Wildcats Thursday night. The Lady Wildcats bowling team had their first night on the lanes, and the boys were able to continue their season.
The Lady Wildcats were able to earn their first victory Thursday night at Tullahoma Lanes. The Lady ‘Cats led the victory off with a win in the American 10-pin game. The Lady Wildcats slipped past Lawrence County by ten pins. Lynsey Jackson had the highest American game with a 214.
The Lady ‘Cats rolled right into the Baker games. Christina Petty, Emilee Hewitt, Rachael Mitchell, Madelyn Hamilton, and Lynsey Jackson all worked together to win the first Baker game by 31 pins.
With just a slight switch in their lineup, the Lady Wildcats were able to bowl for another victory. The Lady ‘Cats hit a rough patch in their third and fourth game. Tullahoma lost 134-141 during the third game and 170-98 during the fourth game. The Lady ‘Cats slid back into the winning column during the fifth Baker game when they won by 50 pins. Tullahoma won 16-7 and had a total of 1685 pins.
The Tullahoma High School boys’ team continued their season with another win. The Wildcats were victorious in the American game with a total of 1264 pins. Lance Thompson, Austin Carr, Gunnar Klein, Robbie Popovich and Elijah Woods all were able to gain team points with their victories during the American game. The Wildcats were able to continue their victories through the first four Baker games. The Wildcats beat Lawrence County 264-159 during the first game. The ‘Cats won the second game by 24 pins. The Wildcats continued their advantage through the third and fourth game where they won 214-179 and 254-135. The Tullahoma Wildcats won 20-3.
The Tullahoma Wildcats were set to travel to Marshall County Monday Oct. 25. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time. The Wildcats will take on the Upperman Bees on Nov. 2 at the Tullahoma Lanes.