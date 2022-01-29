Despite having 16 steals, the Wildcats couldn’t steal a win from the Lincoln County Falcons Tuesday night, falling 70-61 in district.
The Wildcats muscled out a one point lead in the first quarter, but were unable to keep the advantage in the second. Joe Duncan started the game off with four points. Deandre Jenkins chalked up two points in the paint and Brody Melton took to the line for two points. Grant Chadwick drove to the basket for a field goal, then worked outside the arch for three. Jacob Dixon fired away in the corner for three points. The Wildcats held the Falcons to a 16-15 deficit after one.
Xavier Farrell and Duncan both worked in the paint for four points during the second stanza. Ryan Scott chalked up two points with a breakaway layup while Krys Uselton made a free throw for the ‘Cats. Melton drained two shots at the line, then worked inside for another bucket. The Wildcats couldn’t hold the Falcons’ offensive explosion and allowed 19 points during the second quarter. The Wildcats trailed 32-27 at halftime.
The Wildcats held steady throughout the second half. Scott, Chadwick and Melton all slashed through the lane for two points. Duncan added four points to the mix for the ‘Cats while Uselton knocked down four shots at the line. The Falcons increased their lead during the third quarter with multiple long range bombs from three-land. The Falcons led 55-41 going into the final quarter.
Ethan Hargrove and Melton were able to get to the net for two. Chadwick drove to the basket for a pair of field goals while Uselton worked around the arch, splashing a pair of 3s before driving to the basket for another two points. However, the Wildcats could not slow down the Falcon offense. Lincoln County scored another 15 points during the fourth quarter to keep their lead.
The ‘Cats have struggled this year against their district opponents. Tullahoma has suffered three district losses and now are fourth in the district. The Wildcats were set to play host to the Spring Hill Raiders in another district matchup Friday, Jan. 28. Results of this competition were unavailable at press time.