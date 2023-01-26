The Tullahoma Wildcats are still on the prowl for their first district win as the Page Patriots got the best of them on homecoming night, topping Tullahoma 46-34.
The ‘Cats hung tough in the first against the district-leading Patriots, trailing just 7-6 after one. DeAndre Jenkins was responsible for most of Tullahoma’s early scoring as he had five in the first, his output complemented by two from Xavier Ferrell. The separation in the game began in the second as Page outscored Tullahoma 15-10 as both offenses began to find their shots. Malik Grizzard popped a three for the hosts while Ferrell hit a field goal and a foul shot. Jenkins and Bryson Steverson both added deuces for the ‘Cats. They were countered by five apiece from Issac Power and Andrew Cucullu. The Wildcats trailed 22-16 at the half.
Both teams came out cold in the third, both mustering just six points. Steverson, Austin Tinnon and Ferrell accounted for all the Tullahoma points in the third period as they headed into the fourth still down six at 28-22.
The fourth saw Page do what it had to do to top the Wildcats as Josh Spining popped two 3-pointers while Grant Snider went three-for-four from the line. Spinning led all scorers with 15 on the night, just ahead of Tullahoma’s Xavier Ferrell who had 14 for the hosts, half of those coming in the final period. He was the only Wildcat to finish in double figures as Jenkins was the next leading scorer for the ‘Cats with eight.
With the loss, the ‘Cats headed on the road to take on Lincoln County Tuesday night in a battle of squads that are winless in the district. Result of the game were not available at press time.