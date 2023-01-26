Xavier Ferrell blocks in the box

Xavier Ferrell blocks in the box as Austin Tinnon takes the shot. 

 Cliff Allen photo

The Tullahoma Wildcats are still on the prowl for their first district win as the Page Patriots got the best of them on homecoming night, topping Tullahoma 46-34.

The ‘Cats hung tough in the first against the district-leading Patriots, trailing just 7-6 after one. DeAndre Jenkins was responsible for most of Tullahoma’s early scoring as he had five in the first, his output complemented by two from Xavier Ferrell. The separation in the game began in the second as Page outscored Tullahoma 15-10 as both offenses began to find their shots. Malik Grizzard popped a three for the hosts while Ferrell hit a field goal and a foul shot. Jenkins and Bryson Steverson both added deuces for the ‘Cats. They were countered by five apiece from Issac Power and Andrew Cucullu. The Wildcats trailed 22-16 at the half.

