The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats volleyball squad fell to Coffee County this past week, losing in three sets to their cross-county rival.
The Lady ‘Cats fought hard but were no match for the Raiders offense. The Raiders pulled ahead during the first set and never looked back. The Wildcats still took chances to score on the Lady Raiders, but could not pull ahead during the match.
Carlie Baker led the Wildcats with digs during Wednesday’s match. Baker landed 12 digs in the three sets. Baker also had 13 total serves for the Wildcats.
“Carlie Baker had three straight digs in a row in that last set that were really nice,” Head Coach Dan Lynch said.
Gracie Anderson made an appearance on the scoreboard again, having seven kills. Alivia Bowen also had a strong showing.
“Liv had some nice blocks. Gracie really worked the middle tonight,” Lynch said.
Tullahoma’s setter, Audrey Todaro excelled. Having three kills and a serve streak, Todaro led the way during the match. She also accounted for 14 assists.
“[Audrey Todaro] moved really well getting to all the balls,” Coach Lynch said after the match. “We’re making improvements. Passing generally has been improving. We had some really nice digs.”
Tullahoma is set to take on Shelbyville Central at home on Monday. The junior Varsity match will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Varsity following straight afterwards. Following Monday’s matchup the ‘Cats will hit the road with two district matchups versus Giles County and Central Magnet.