Friday night was nothing short of frustrating as Tullahoma struggled to capitalize on opportunities and fell 2-1 at home to Lawrence County.
Despite 28 shot attempts, 17 of which were on frame, Tullahoma only found the back of the net once and that came with 14 seconds left in the match. Luis Sarabia netted the lone goal for Tullahoma. After getting the ball on the right side of the field, Sarabia hit a laser into the left side of the net to help Tullahoma avoid the shutout.
Just four minutes earlier, Tullahoma had a score taken off the board. A direct kick by Sarabia turned in what looked to be the first THS goal of the night. However, after the referees conversed, the officials deemed that Tullahoma had been offside on the play and THS was turned away for points.
The first half saw Tullahoma put up 12 shots, seven of which were on frame. Lawrence County on the other hand had just five shot attempts, three of which were on target.
Ethan Anderson had five saves on the night, including a standout play with 26 minutes left in the first half. Lawrence County put up a shot that forced Anderson to leap, as he got a hand on the ball, forcing it out of the back of the goal.
That shutout wouldn’t last though and with just a few seconds left in the first half, Lawrence County netted its first score. After a scrum for the ball, Lawrence County’s Landon Mercado gained possession and fired off a shot that found the right side of the net with just three seconds left in the half.
A second-half penalty shot allowed Lawrence County to pad its lead with 30:28 remaining in the match. After a hard foul in the box, Edoardo Bogani as given a penalty shot for Lawrence County. The sophomore made the most of his opportunity and connected on the left side of the goal to give his team a 2-0 advantage.
Twelve minutes later, Tullahoma was given a penalty kick of its own, as Sarabia was fouled inside the box. However, Sarabia’s shot sailed high on him as Tullahoma was turned away for points.
Tullahoma finished with 16 shots in the second half, 10 of which were on target. Lawrence County was held to six shots in the final 40 minutes, three of which were on frame. Lawrence County had 11 total shots during Friday’s win, six of which were on target.
Following the loss to Lawrence County, Tullahoma (4-4-1, 2-4) was scheduled to host the CSHTEA Patriots on Tuesday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Wildcats are slated to next host Central Magnet for the final district match of the year on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.