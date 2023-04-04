The Wildcats won their third district game in a row Monday in Lincoln County against the Falcons, taking the contest 3-1.
Strong pitching carried the ‘Cats as their two pitchers only gave up a combined three hits the entire game and struck out 10 batters. Evan Tomlin started the game for Tullahoma and threw six innings on 111 pitches. Hunter Hogan relived Tomlin in the 7th inning. Hogan shut the door on the Falcons earning a save.
At the plate Tullahoma picked up six hits and drew four walks. Baylan Tuten had two hits, he was the only player with multiple hits in the game.
The Falcons took the lead in the first off of a Wildcats error to score their only run of the game. The game was tied later in the 4th. Then in the 7th Tullahoma took advantage of a walk and an error to take the lead.
The Wildcats picked up where they left off at the end of last week. They won their third game of the week Thursday 10-0 against the Waubonsie Valley Warriors.
The ‘Cats were led Thursday night by some strong pitching from Grayson Waller. Waller threw the entire five innings. He only accumulated 58 pitches thrown. He also gave up just four hits and tallied four strike outs. This was a good bounce back for Waller, whose last outing did not go as well.
The Wildcats gave Waller some run support Thursday. They smacked the ball around the park, as they racked up 11 hits. Tomlin, Colton Emory, Jayron Morris, and Mason Bratcher all had two-hit games. Tomlin also had four RBI, including three on his double in the 5th inning to walk the game off.
The Wildcats host the Franklin County Rebels Wednesday at 6 p.m. for their Little League Night. Any little leaguer with their jersey on will get in free. There will be t-shirt toss in the stands and after the game the kids get to run the bases.