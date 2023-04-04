THS baseball huddle
Russell Smythia photo

The Wildcats won their third district game in a row Monday in Lincoln County against the Falcons, taking the contest 3-1.

Strong pitching carried the ‘Cats as their two pitchers only gave up a combined three hits the entire game and struck out 10 batters. Evan Tomlin started the game for Tullahoma and threw six innings on 111 pitches. Hunter Hogan relived Tomlin in the 7th inning. Hogan shut the door on the Falcons earning a save.

THS Baseball vs Lincoln

