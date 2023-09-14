The Tullahoma Middle School Cross Country teams ran in the Midstate Cross Country Association (MSCCA) Middle School Championship 2023 at The Hermitage and the girls’ team finished in second out of 33 teams.
The team’s average time was 14 minutes and seven seconds. They had four runners medal, Katie Grace Nichols in 10th with a time of 13:34.20, Julianna Ites at 17th in 13:55.90, Sophie Call in 22nd with a time of 14:07.00 and Ashleigh Johnson at 28th in 14:19.00. The other two members of the team finished in the top half of runners, Addison Vincent at 35th with a time of 14:37.80 and Claire Hyden in 57th with a 15:23.40. There were 192 competitors. The boys’ team finished 11 out of 31 teams and had one medalists in Lincoln Bitton at 10th in 12:06.20. They had two other top 50 finishers, Wyatt Dorsett with a time of 13:08.30 in 38th and William Nichols at 45th in 13:20.70.
The Tullahoma High School Cross Country teams competed Saturday in the MSCCA Voyles Classic 2023. The girls’ teams finished third out of 14 schools and the boys’ team finished 13 out of 24. Ellie Uehlein led the Lady Wildcats finishing with a time of 20:54.60, to place 44th out of the 328 runners. Brindley Duncan, Lexi Lester, Sarah Eakin, Jordyn Spry, Audrey Sohrabi and Bella Rivera all finished in the top half of the competition. Duncan finished in 60th with a time of 21:29.50, Lester finished in 22:01.00 to place 81st, Eakin placed 83rd with a time of 22:08.80, Spry finished at 104th in 22:47.70, Sohrabi placed 112th with a time of 22:57.30 and Rivera finished in 24:36.50 for 161st.
Uehlein, Duncan, Eakin, Sohrabi and Rivera all set Personal Records. The boys’ team all finished in under 30 minutes. Lukas Price led the way with a time of 18:42.62, followed by Brayden Johnson at 19:35.73. Will Swiger finished in 20:12.11 with Brady Welch close behind with a time of 20:31.07. Jackson Ites had a time of 22:46.77 and Kurt Tipps was next for the Wildcats with a time of 22:46.77. Dakota Call finished in 26:26.60 and Major Montoye finished in 28:28.80. Price, Johnson and Montoye all set Personal Records.
The High School teams next meet is at Lincoln County High school on Thu, Sep. 14. The Middle School teams next meet is Sat, Sep. 16 at the Milton Invitational.