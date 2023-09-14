The Tullahoma Middle School Cross Country teams ran in the Midstate Cross Country Association (MSCCA) Middle School Championship 2023 at The Hermitage and the girls’ team finished in second out of 33 teams.

The team’s average time was 14 minutes and seven seconds. They had four runners medal, Katie Grace Nichols in 10th with a time of 13:34.20, Julianna Ites at 17th in 13:55.90, Sophie Call in 22nd with a time of 14:07.00 and Ashleigh Johnson at 28th in 14:19.00. The other two members of the team finished in the top half of runners, Addison Vincent at 35th with a time of 14:37.80 and Claire Hyden in 57th with a 15:23.40. There were 192 competitors. The boys’ team finished 11 out of 31 teams and had one medalists in Lincoln Bitton at 10th in 12:06.20. They had two other top 50 finishers, Wyatt Dorsett with a time of 13:08.30 in 38th and William Nichols at 45th in 13:20.70.

