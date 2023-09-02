Tullahoma Wildcats Cross Country teams’ second meet of the year was the Green Hills Invitational. The Middle School girls’ team finished second and the High School girls’ team finished third.
The Tullahoma Cross Country Middle School girls finished second out of 13 teams. There were five Lady ‘Cats who finished in the top 20. They were: Ashleigh Johnson with the best time for Tullahoma with a time of 14 minutes 28.59 seconds, Sophie Call with a 14:38.14, Julianna Ites with a 14:54.21, Addison Vincent finishing in 15:03.83 and Claire Hyden with a 14:15.48. The other two girls finished not far behind. Hannah Eakin finished in 27th with a 16:13.20 and Katie Grace Nichols in 33rd with a time of 16:34.38. There were 127 girls who ran in total. The Middle School boys’ team finished sixth out of 19 teams. They had two top 10 finishers; Lincoln Bitton in ninth out of 180 boys with a time of 12:37.33 and Wyatt Dorsett with his time of 12:41.87 in tenth place. The boys had two more runners finish in the top half of the competition with William Nichols finishing 52nd with a time of 14:21.89 and Jeffery Shrum placing at 69th with a 15:03.91.
The High School girls’ team placed third out of the 19 teams competing. They were led by Ellie Uehlein with a time of 12:11.36. That had her finish in ninth overall out of 167 girls running, and as the third place senior. Brindley Duncan followed Uehlein in 14th with a time of 21:49.63, which was the second best finish by any ninth graders running. The Lady Wildcats had four more finishes in the top half of runners. Lexi Lester in 27th with a 22:57.44, Sarah Eakin with a time of 23:17.56 for 32, Jordyn Spry in 36th with a 23:35.08 and Audrey Sohrabi with a time of 25:12.74 in 73. The High School boys’ team finished 19 out of 25 teams. They had three runners finish in the top half of the 233 boys running. Lukas Price led the Wildcats with a time of 19:35.48 to finish in 70th, Brayden Johnson placed 90th with a time of 20:14.65 and Will Swiger finished at 20:40.90 to place 110th.
The next meet for the Middle School teams are on Fri, Sep. 8 at The Hermitage and the next meet for the High School teams are Sat, Sep. 9 at The Hermitage.