Tullahoma Wildcats Cross Country teams’ second meet of the year was the Green Hills Invitational. The Middle School girls’ team finished second and the High School girls’ team finished third.

The Tullahoma Cross Country Middle School girls finished second out of 13 teams. There were five Lady ‘Cats who finished in the top 20. They were: Ashleigh Johnson with the best time for Tullahoma with a time of 14 minutes 28.59 seconds, Sophie Call with a 14:38.14, Julianna Ites with a 14:54.21, Addison Vincent finishing in 15:03.83 and Claire Hyden with a 14:15.48. The other two girls finished not far behind. Hannah Eakin finished in 27th with a 16:13.20 and Katie Grace Nichols in 33rd with a time of 16:34.38. There were 127 girls who ran in total. The Middle School boys’ team finished sixth out of 19 teams. They had two top 10 finishers; Lincoln Bitton in ninth out of 180 boys with a time of 12:37.33 and Wyatt Dorsett with his time of 12:41.87 in tenth place. The boys had two more runners finish in the top half of the competition with William Nichols finishing 52nd with a time of 14:21.89 and Jeffery Shrum placing at 69th with a 15:03.91.

Tags

Recommended for you