The Tullahoma Cross Country teams started off their season strong. Both teams had runners place in the top three during their first meet. Brindley Duncan. Katie Grace Nichols, Gage Allen and Alex Miller all placed in top three for the middle school team. Lily Storey placed third for the high school girls’ team.
The middle school team runs two miles during competition. Brindley Duncan took home gold during her first race of the year with a time of 13:59. She crossed the finish line a minute before the runner up. Katie Grace Nichols placed third with a time of 15:28. Harper McShea placed seventh with a time of 16:53. As a team, the girl’s team placed second out of three teams with a total team score of 31.
For the boy’s team, Gage Allen placed second out of 48 racers. Allen had a time of 13:06. Miller was following Allen closely coming in third with a time of 13:16. Lincoln Bitton placed sixth with a time of 13:40. The boys also placed second overall with a team score of 34.
The high schoolers raise the bar and have to run a 5k each competition. Both teams excelled. The girl’s team placed second overall with a team score of 37. Lily Storey placed third with a time of 22:15. Ellie Uehlein crossed the finish line next for the Lady Wildcats to place 6th. Sarah Eakin and Lexi Lester finished ninth and tenth with a five second difference. Jossalyn Garcia placed 11th with a time of 24:38. Aubrey Sohrabi placed 14th with a time of 26:04.
The Wildcats placed third overall with Brady Welch placing 15th and Jackson Ites placing 16th. Jonas Carter finished just out of the top 20 with a time of 22:51.
The teams were set to travel to The Hermitage Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. The TMS team participated in the MSCCA Middle School Championship on Friday evening. The THS team traveled to The Hermitage on Saturday to participate in the MSCCA High School Voyles Classic.