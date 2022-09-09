The Tullahoma Cross Country teams started off their season strong. Both teams had runners place in the top three during their first meet. Brindley Duncan. Katie Grace Nichols, Gage Allen and Alex Miller all placed in top three for the middle school team. Lily Storey placed third for the high school girls’ team.

The middle school team runs two miles during competition. Brindley Duncan took home gold during her first race of the year with a time of 13:59. She crossed the finish line a minute before the runner up. Katie Grace Nichols placed third with a time of 15:28. Harper McShea placed seventh with a time of 16:53. As a team, the girl’s team placed second out of three teams with a total team score of 31.