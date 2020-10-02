The Tullahoma High School and Middle School cross-country teams continued their seasons this week, taking part in a run at Community this past Tuesday.
The THS girls’ team saw three of its racers finish inside the top 10 out of 51 runners Tuesday. Tullahoma was led by Ellie Uehlein who took first with an overall time of 22 minutes and 13 seconds.
Sarah Eakin finished fourth at 23:01. Katharine Hills placed 10th at 24:08. Garnet Cuello rounded out the Lady Wildcat runners by finishing 47th at 34:16.
The THS boys’ team was led by Andrew Brown who placed 10th at 20:19. Petros Pisinos who finished in 13th at 20:30. Sheev Patel took 15th at 20:46. Brady Welch took 27th at 21:49, while Grant Allen finished 29th at 21:58.
On the middle school side, the Wildcats saw Brycen Campbell place first in his race with a time of 9:48. Gage Allen came in third at 10:18, while Kirk Tipps finished fifth at 10:50.
Alexi Miller took sixth at 10:54, while Brenin Hutchings placed eighth at 10:59. Andrew Carmack finished in ninth at 11:10, while Payton Behrendorff finished 14th at 11:35. Jonas Carter took 24th at 12:01, while Omar Garcia placed 25th at 12:02.
The TMS girls’ team was led by Brindley Duncan who took second at 11:06. Lexi Lester finished in fourth at 11:34. Harper McShea took sixth at 11:52, while Mary Pierce Jordan placed seventh at 11:53.
Makayla Kelnhofer finished eighth at 11:54. Jada Lyn came in 12th at 13:42, while Madi Brown finished her race in 15th with a time of 14:03. Skye Lee took 20th at 15:43.
Prior to Tuesday, both of the Tullahoma cross-country teams were coming off of the Burnett Invitational in Cookeville. At the middle school level, the TMS boys’ team finished fourth in the team standings, while the girls’ squad placed sixth.
DeKalb County took first place on the girls’ side, while Gladeville finished second and Cookeville rounded out the top three teams. Overton placed fourth, while Macon County took fifth and Winfree Bryant rounded out the team standings in seventh.
Lester led the Lady Wildcat runners, placing 14th out of 46 total runners. Lester finished her run with a time of 15:36.43.
Jordan took 16th at 15:48.82 and Kelnhofer finished 19th at 16:03.89. Isabella Rivera placed 42nd at 18:53.74, while Brown rounded out the TMS runners in 44th at 19:27.28.
On the boys’ side, Campbell led the TMS Wildcats and placed fourth out of 49 runners. Campbell clocked in with a time of 13:00.01.
Gage Allen finished in 14th at 13:42.99. Tipps placed 18th at 13:55.85. Miller took 22nd at 14:07.08. Hutchings took 30th at 14:43.47, while Behrendorf finished 31st at 14:44.45. Garcia rounded out the Tullahoma runners in 40th at 15:49.51.
At the high school level, neither the Tullahoma boys or girls teams had enough runners to compete as a team. The Lady Wildcats were led by Uehlein who placed 10th out of 39 runners. Uehlein finished her 3.1-mile race with a time of 22:38.97.
Eakin placed 13th in the same race at 23:27.23. Hills took 16th at 24:00.80, while Cuello finished 37th at 34:59.63.
The THS boys’ team was led by Brown who finished 27th out of 42 runners. Brown finished his race with a time of 20:49.99.
Grant Allen followed in 29th at 21:08.89. Patel placed 31st at 21:19.34, while Welch took 37th at 22:51.25.