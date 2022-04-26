The Tullahoma Middle School baseball team was crowned Central Tennessee Conference champions once again after beating their cross-county rivals Coffee County Middle School 4-0.
Tullahoma defeated the North Gators 5-0 on Wednesday night to land their championship spot. The Wildcats went 2-0 throughout the tournament and will start the area tournament during the first week of May.
Lukas Taylor-Rodriguez and Addian May both had a great night on the mound for the Wildcats. They only allowed one hit and served up eight strikeouts during their combined outing.
During the first inning, Taylor-Rodrigues struck out two batters, and made a backhand grab for the third out.
The Wildcats racked up most of their runs during the first inning. Sam Bobo reached on an error. Alex Bobo walked down the line to first base. Both Bobos stole the next base to put themselves in scoring position. Lucas Reed knocked both runners in to put the Wildcats ahead 2-0 with one out. Phillip Lemmon took a ball to his back and walked down the line. Reed and Lemmon both advanced on a passed ball. JD Schimmseur was hit by a pitch and filled the bases. Taylor-Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Reed walked down the third baseline to touch home. The Wildcats were ahead 3-0 at the end of the first inning.
Alex Bobo made two plays at shortstop during the second inning to claim two outs. Taylor-Rodriguez struck out another batter to put the Wildcats on offense.
The Wildcats started at the top of their lineup. Sam Bobo singled to right field. He stole second during Alex Bobo’s at bat. Alex Bobo walked down the line. Ben Quick singled to third base to fill the bases. Reed took one for the team when he was hit in the back by a pitch and walked a run in. Lemmon grounded into a double play by the third baseman. The Wildcats ended the second inning with a 4-0 lead.
The Wildcats were able to shut down the Raiders with five more quick innings.
Tullahoma was held scoreless for the rest of the game, but had one more hit by Schimmseur.
The ‘Cats were crowned CTC tournament champions for two years in a row, and were regular season champions.
