TMS Golf vs Harris 1
Russell Smythia photo

The Wildcats middle school golf team played their second match against the Harris Middle School Eagles last Thursday and won 12-0.

Tullahoma won every flag on the day. They won three of the 12 by default because Harris only had enough players for three of the four matches. Coach Bishop still challenged the team of Julie Ketcherside and Korbin Thompson to finish each hole at or better than double bogey, which is the maximum amount of strokes for their scoring system.

