The Wildcats middle school golf team played their second match against the Harris Middle School Eagles last Thursday and won 12-0.
Tullahoma won every flag on the day. They won three of the 12 by default because Harris only had enough players for three of the four matches. Coach Bishop still challenged the team of Julie Ketcherside and Korbin Thompson to finish each hole at or better than double bogey, which is the maximum amount of strokes for their scoring system.
There were two other teams of two for the Wildcats on Thursday. One team consisted of Jack Reed and Reece Stewart. The other team was Peyton Miller and Kayden Shultz.
Alex Miller was the only competitor for Tullahoma who played a single’s match. He did not have the best start to his day, ending up in the bunker on the first hole, but he overcame it. Miller made a great chip shot out of the sand and onto the green setting up his putt to win the hole. From there he refused to slow down winning every hole he played.
The teams for the Wildcats complimented each other. Since the rule is that both players hit their ball from every spot, they benefit from each other. If one of them slices a shot the other has the chance to pick them up and put them in a better spot for the next shot. Thursday this seemed to matter, as the good chippers on the team seemed to be split up.
The golf team competes again on April 24 at Willow Brook Golf and Country club against Coffee County.