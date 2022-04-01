The Tullahoma track and field team opened up their seasons at the Riverdale Early Bird. The team dominated throughout the event, having 36 athletes place in the top eight.
The girls’ team competed in 11 events throughout the day. As a team the Lady Wildcats placed sixth with a total score of 47.50.
Sarah Eakin made a name for herself during the first meet, placing in the top ten in the women’s 100-meter dash and the women’s 200-meter dash. Lillian Call came in 11th in the 200. The girls’ team kept up their performances. Eleanor Fults placed fifth in the women’s 400-meter dash finishing in one minute 7.45 seconds. LaKaiyah Barnes finished eighth in the 400. Lily Storey was able to place in the top five in the women’s 800-meter run with a 2:30.50. Ellie Uehein came in eighth with a time of 2:41.00 in the same race. Uehlein placed in the top ten in the women’s 1600-meter run with a 6:13.79. She worked into third place in the women’s 3200-meter run. Lexi Lester placed ninth in the women’s 3200 with a time of 15:24.50.
The girl’s relay teams both placed in the top five. In the girls 4x400-meter relay, Barnes, Fults, Storey and Eakin all worked together to place second with a time of 4:41.50. The girl’s 4x800-meter relay team came in fourth with a time of 11:47.89. The team included Lester, Audrey Sohrabi, Ariel Daniel and Storey.
Aniyah Blake placed ninth in the high jump event.
In shot put and discus, the Lady Wildcats showed out. Izzy Hovater placed first in discus with a whopping distance of 87 feet, 9 inches. She also placed seventh in shot put with a distance of 26 feet even. Karah Lawrence placed third in discus with a distance of 76 feet, 10 inches. Lawrence also placed 11th in shot put with a distance of 23 feet, 5 inches.
Jada Spry placed 10th in discus and 14th in shot put. Nevaeh Adkisson also competed in the shot put and discus events.
The men’s team placed fifth overall with a score of 60. The Wildcats placed high in each category in the field events.
In high jump, Deandre Jenkins placed seventh with a height of 5 feet, 4 inches. Zane Hopf placed 14th in high jump with a height of five feet.
In the long jump event, Xavier Farrell placed fourth with a distance of 18 feet, 11 inches. Jerrell Sheffield placed sixth with a distance of 18 feet, 8 inches. Khani Johnson also competed with a distance of 16 feet, 6 inches.
Jackson Greenway placed fifth in the pole vault with a height of 7-feet, 6-inches. Wesley Russell placed 14th with a height of 5-feet.
The Wildcat team dominated in shot put and discus. State placer Logan Crouch threw for 51 feet even in shot put to take second place. Cameron Robinson followed him up with a distance of 44 feet 7.5 inches. Zech Swiger placed 18th with a distance of 35 feet, 10 inches.
Robinson took home the gold in discus with a new personal record of 138 feet, 5 inches. Jaden Taylor came in second with a distance of 131 feet, 2 inches. Crouch placed fifth, throwing for 125 feet. Cadden Bradford also competed with a distance of 92 feet, 11 inches.
At the starting blocks, the Wildcats were able to work their way into the top ten multiple times.
Grant Allen placed tenth in the men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 11.61 seconds. Logan Prosser and Sheffield placed in the top 25. Andrew Ewing placed fourth in the 200-meter dash, sprinting it in 23.70 seconds. Prosser placed 14th and Bryson Steverson placed 17th. Sheffield made it into the top ten in the men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 57.35 seconds. Jenkins made it over the finish line in just under a minute to place 20th. Farrell placed 22nd just two seconds later. In the men’s 800-meter run, Will Swiger came in 25th, Jack Parker placed 30th and Jalen Pham placed 35th. Swiger and Pham both competed in the men’s 1600-meter run and placed 31st and 33rd. Brady Welch competed also and placed 32nd. Dakota Call placed 37th with a time of 6:44.41. Brayden Johnson placed 10th in the men’s 3200 meter run, and Call followed behind him in 14th.
Braden Powers placed eighth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 21.76 seconds. Evan Reed placed 13th with a time of 56.99 seconds in the 300 meter hurdles.
The relay teams all placed in the top ten. In the men’s 4x100 meter relay, Prosser, Ewing, Khani Johnson and Allen all combined for a time of 46.83 seconds and placed fifth. Prosser, Jenkins, Ewing and Allen ran the 4x200 meter relay and placed third overall. The boys combined for a time of 1:36.39. Brayden Johnson, Parker, Will Swiger and Welch ran the 4x800 meter relay for the Wildcats. They combined for a time of 10 minutes and 43 seconds.
As a combined team, the Tullahoma track and field team placed sixth with a total score of 107.50.
The Lady Wildcats and Wildcats will compete again on Saturday, April 9 at Cookeville High School in the Cookeville Invitational.