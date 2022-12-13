The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats almost doubled the Franklin County Rebelettes Friday night on the hardwood as Tullahoma exploded during the third quarter, draining five shots from behind the arc to claim a 57-29 victory.
Alivia Bowen led the Lady Wildcats with 13 points, and Eleanor Fults had 11 points. Katie Walker had 11 points for the Rebelettes.
The Rebelettes actually led after the first quarter by three points. Baylon Russell drove to the basket for four points while Walker and Dania Stovall both had a shot in the paint for Franklin County.
The Lady Wildcats struggled to control the ball during the first quarter and only had two shots go into the basket. Lucy Nutt drained a shot from the 3-point line. Nyjah Gibbs had a shot under the basket for two points. Tullahoma trailed 8-5 after the first eight minutes.
The Lady Wildcats took the lead in the second quarter. Alivia Bowen had five points in the quarter. She drove to the basket for two points, then pulled up for a 3-pointer. Fults chalked up seven points. Fults drained a shot from way behind the arc, then drove to the basket for four points.
The Rebelettes kept up with the Lady ‘Cats and were behind by just a point at the end of the first half. Makayjah Hollman and Russell drove to the basket for two points. Walker drew a foul and drained both shots at the line, then drove to the basket another two. The Rebelettes trailed 17-16 at halftime.
The Lady Wildcats stepped out of the locker room with more energy in the second half. The Lady ‘Cats added 25 points to their lead during the third quarter. Alivia Bowen drained two of the shots, with Nutt making another. McLayne Bobo and Lily Melton chalked up seven points each during the quarter. Bobo drove to the basket for two, then stepped behind the arc for three. She drew a foul and made both shots from the free throw line. Melton had two shots under the basket, then pulled up for a 3-point shot. Gibbs tacked on two points from the block.
Franklin County added seven points to the board during the quarter. The Rebelettes trailed 42-23 at the end of the third quarter.
The Lady ‘Cats held the Rebelettes to six points in the final quarter. Madison King and Walker had two points under the basket and another point from the free throw line.
The Lady Wildcats mellowed out on the three point shots during the fourth quarter, but that didn’t stop them from adding another 15 points to their lead. Nutt and Fults drove to the basket for two and chalked up another two at the foul line. Isabella Lidstrom and Bobo had shots in the paint for two points. Alivia Bowen drained two shots at the free throw line, and Alisha Bowen made one shot at the line.
Tullahoma was set to host the Warren County Lady Pioneers Monday, Dec. 12. Results of this contest were unavailable at press time. For the full game recap check the Sunday edition of the Tullahoma News.