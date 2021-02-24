Lawrence County came out early and punched Tullahoma in the mouth, netting the first seven points of the District 8-AAA Tournament opener.
However, the home team withstood the early onslaught and Tullahoma went on to dominate the final three quarters, capturing a 63-43 victory to continue its season.
Monday’s victory also ensured Tullahoma a spot into the Region 4-AAA Tournament, which will take place next week. As of press time, the bracket for that tournament had yet to be released.
Following Monday’s win, the Wildcats are next scheduled to head to Columbia Wednesday for the District 8-AAA semifinal contest. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.
After Lawrence County scored the first seven points of Monday’s matchup, Tullahoma began to chip away at its deficit. With three seconds left in the opening period, Will Partin drained a corner 3-pointer that put Tullahoma up 16-14 heading into the second quarter.
Tullahoma never lost the lead from that point and outscored Lawrence County 11-5 in the second period. Krys Uselton led the way for Tullahoma after he netted five points in the period. KeiShawn Cummings, Joe Ducnan and Brody Melton each added two more points and Tullahoma led 27-19 at halftime.
Lawrence County struggled to get shots to fall in the third quarter and only netted nine points in the period. Tullahoma took advantage and put up 16 points to take a 43-28 advantage heading into the final period of play.
Melton led Tullahoma in the third quarter and scored five points, while Ryan Scott buried a 3-pointer. Ethan Hargrove, Jacob Dixon, Uselton, Partin and Duncan each added two points for Tullahoma before the quarter concluded.
Lawrence County put up the first basket of the final quarter, but Tullahoma responded with eight-straight points to open up a 51-30 advantage with 6:20 left in the contest. The bulk of those points for Tullahoma came at the free-throw line as Duncan hit four free throws and Uselton added a pair of his own. Partin hit the lone field goal during that stretch for Tullahoma.
The remainder of the contest saw the teams go back and forth with each other on the scoreboard, before Tullahoma captured the victory. Uselton and Melton both added four more points for Tullahoma in the fourth quarter. Partin and Duncan also added two points apiece before the final buzzer sounded.
Tullahoma saw four players reach double figures in Monday’s win, led by Uselton who netted 15 points for the Wildcats. Duncan added 12 points in the victory, while Partin and Melton both finished with 11 points.
Scott also added eight points for Tullahoma. Hargrove, Dixon and Cummings each finished with two points to round out the scoring for the Wildcats.