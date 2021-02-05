Carrying a five-point advantage into the final quarter Tuesday, the Tullahoma girls’ basketball team never lost the lead, even when Lawrence County cut its deficit down to a single point on three different occasions. Instead, Tullahoma countered with runs, before pulling away for a 65-56 home victory.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Tullahoma led 49-44. But two minutes into the final period, Lawrence County cut its deficit down to 50-49 with six minutes left on the clock.
Kailyn Farrell followed with a basket on the opposite end of the floor for Tullahoma, to make it a 52-49 contest. However, Lawrence County answered back and cut the score to 52-51 with 4:23 remaining in the contest.
Once again, Tullahoma answered, this time with a shot by Lucy Nutt to make it a 54-51 ballgame. Lawrence County wasn’t ready to go away yet and Jacie Scott answered with a bucket to make it a 54-53 contest with just under three minutes left to play.
This time, Tullahoma was able to grab control for good and followed with a 7-1 run to open up a 61-54 advantage. Farrell and Nutt both hit a pair of free throws, before McKenna Buckner added one of her own. Nutt then added two more free throws with 46.7 seconds left on the clock.
Chloe Willis followed with a basket for Lawrence County to close her team’s deficit down to 61-56. That would be the final points for Lawrence County and Tullahoma salted the game away with four-straight free throws. Liv Bowen knocked down all of those shot attempts in order for Tullahoma to seal the victory.
The opening quarter was nothing short of a back-and-forth contest as the teams traded the lead eight different times. Both Lawrence County and Tullahoma were tied on six different occasions, including when the buzzer sounded as the teams were tied at 18 entering the second period.
Carson Gobble netted the first basket of the second quarter for Lawrence County. However, Morgan Carr shortly drained a 3-pointer to put Tullahoma in front 21-20 with 6:27 left in the first half.
From that point, Tullahoma never relinquished the lead and outscored Lawrence County 14-8 the remainder of the second quarter. Nutt and Farrell each put up four points the remainder of the second period, while Carr and Eleanor Fults each hit a 3-pointer to give their team a 35-28 advantage.
Tullahoma maintained that advantage in the third quarter and even took an 11-point advantage with just over five minutes left in the period. Buckner knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:58 left in the third quarter to give Tullahoma a 46-35 advantage.
Lawrence County rallied and closed out the third quarter with a 9-3 run to cut its deficit down to 49-44 heading into the final period of play. Carr hit a 3-pointer for Tullahoma’s final points in the third quarter.
Farrell led Tullahoma in scoring with 17 points in the victory. Bowen also added double figures as she finished with 12 points, while Nutt and Carr each tallied 11 points. Buckner added nine points, while Fults rounded out the scoring for Tullahoma with five points.
Tullahoma (13-7, 7-2) was next scheduled to head to Columbia on Friday. However, as of press time, the result of that contest was unavailable.
The Lady Wildcats are next scheduled to head to Shelbyville on Monday. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m.