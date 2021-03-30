Tullahoma had multiple scoring opportunities during Monday’s home opener, but each time, the Lady Wildcats were turned away for runs and Shelbyville took advantage and captured the 5-0 victory.
Carlie Baker doubled to start the bottom of the first inning for Tullahoma. However, she was stranded at third base to end the Lady Wildcat’s scoring opportunity.
Tullahoma put pressure on Shelbyville with two outs in the bottom of the third inning. Baker was able to draw a two-out walk and Erin Douglas followed with a double into left field. Once again, Shelbyville was able to get out of the inning unscathed as Demi Garner lined out to left field.
After getting out of the jam, Shelbyville got on to the scoreboard first with a run in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs in the frame, Damonyai Lyons doubled into center field to give her team a 1-0 advantage.
The Eaglettes added to their lead with another two-out score in the top of the fifth inning. This time Hannah Burks ripped an RBI single into left field to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
Tullahoma’s final scoring opportunity came in to the bottom of the fifth inning as Mallorie Stone and Addie Snipes reached base with no outs in the frame. However, Shelbyville was able to record three-straight outs to keep the Lady Wildcats off the scoreboard.
Shelbyville went on to plate three more runs in the top of the seventh inning to up its lead to 5-0. Kate McKamey first scored on an error by Tullahoma, while Sarah Margaret Housch hit a two-run double into left field.
Zaylan Spinner got the start for the Lady Wildcats in the circle and in 6.1 innings, she allowed four runs, three earned, eight hits and a pair of walks. Katy Bean tossed the final .2 of an inning for Tullahoma and surrendered a run on two hits.
Before Monday’s matchup, Tullahoma was coming off of a 13-3 loss in four innings to Florence (Alabama) in Murfreesboro Friday. During that contest, the Lady Wildcats fell behind 9-0 after two innings and were never able to battle back in the loss.
Tullahoma managed to avoid the shutout and plated a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. Snipes drew a walk to start the inning, while Baker and Douglas followed with back-to-back singles. However, Snipes was out at home as Garner reached on a fielder’s choice.
Kailyn Farrell lined a double into center field to get Tullahoma on the scoreboard as Baker and Douglas scored to trim their team’s deficit down to 9-2.
Florence went on to add three more runs in the bottom of the third inning to make it a 12-2 contest. Tullahoma plated its final run in the top of the fourth after Emeri Saunders doubled to start the frame. Baker drove in Saunders with a single into left field to make it a 12-3 ballgame.
Bean got the start for the Lady Wildcats and in an inning, she allowed eight runs, four unearned, six hits and a walk. Spinner tossed the final three innings for Tullahoma and allowed five runs, three earned and six hits while she also struck out two batters.
Tullahoma (0-5, 0-4) is next scheduled to head to Fayetteville on Monday to face Lincoln County. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.