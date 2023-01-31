The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats rebounded from a two-game losing streak by flattening Spring Hill 62-31 as they began their second and final run through their district foes as the end of the regular season looms on the near horizon.
The writing was on the wall in the first period as Spring Hill never saw what hit them as the Lady ‘Cats came out of the tunnel at full throttle with Eleanor Fults wearing out the nylon with a pair of three balls while Alivia Bowen added a three and a deuce to help Tullahoma out to a 17-10 lead on the road. The three was one of four by Bowen on the night as she shared the long distance prize with Fults who also netted four shots from beyond the arc on the night. Bowen led all scorers with 16 with Fults on her heels with 14. Along with the long ball, the Lady ‘Cats took care of business early at the foul line as Lucy Nutt complemented her quarter going two-for-two from the stripe as did Lily Melton. JC Brashear was the only bright point in the first for the hosts as she had six. She led her squad in scoring with 10 on the night.
However, the second quarter was a train wreck for the Lady Raiders as they managed just four points and were personally outscored as a team by both Bowen with five and Melton with eight. The lopsided 20-4 second period gave the Lady ‘Cats a commanding 37-14 lead going into the locker room.
Tullahoma didn’t call off the dogs in the third as they hung another 20 on their hosts as Bowen swished a pair of 3-pointers while Alaisha Bowen scored five. Fults refused to get outdone and hooped two 3-pointers herself to give her team a 40-point lead going into the final act. The Lady ‘Cats took their foot off the gas in the fourth and put up only four points.
The final stats revealed the Lady ‘Cats had 11 hoops from beyond the arc while their hosts had no 3-pointers meaning Spring Hill was outscored 33-0 from downtown.
The win keeps Tullahoma tied with Page for second in the district while Spring Hill still looks for their first win of the season in district. The win means Tullahoma had a clean sweep of the Lady Raiders as they topped them 50-22 in Tullahoma earlier this season.