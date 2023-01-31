Alivia Bowen

The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats rebounded from a two-game losing streak by flattening Spring Hill 62-31 as they began their second and final run through their district foes as the end of the regular season looms on the near horizon.

The writing was on the wall in the first period as Spring Hill never saw what hit them as the Lady ‘Cats came out of the tunnel at full throttle with Eleanor Fults wearing out the nylon with a pair of three balls while Alivia Bowen added a three and a deuce to help Tullahoma out to a 17-10 lead on the road. The three was one of four by Bowen on the night as she shared the long distance prize with Fults who also netted four shots from beyond the arc on the night. Bowen led all scorers with 16 with Fults on her heels with 14. Along with the long ball, the Lady ‘Cats took care of business early at the foul line as Lucy Nutt complemented her quarter going two-for-two from the stripe as did Lily Melton. JC Brashear was the only bright point in the first for the hosts as she had six. She led her squad in scoring with 10 on the night.

