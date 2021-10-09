The Tullahoma High School football team continues their winning streak after a 37-7 victory over the Montgomery Central Indians.
The Indians were able to reach the end zone first after the Wildcats started the game off on the wrong foot. With a fumble on the starting kickoff, the Wildcats defense was put on a short field. Mason Cunningham was able to recover the ball for the Indians at the Tullahoma 12 yard line. Indian quarterback Logan Sykes pushed through the Wildcat defense to score the first touchdown of the night. The point after touchdown was successful to bring the Indians ahead 7-0.
The Wildcats answered back fast when KeiShawn Cummings plowed through the Indian defense to score a 29-yard touchdown. Justus Chadwick topped Cummings’ touchdown off with a PAT to tie up the game.
The Wildcats were able to keep the Indians out of the end zone for the rest of the game.
Justus Chadwick had a gold boot on Friday night with three field goals for the Wildcats. Chadwick kicked a 37 yard field goal to bring the Wildcats ahead with three minutes left in the second quarter.
The Tullahoma defense had some hard hits and a few interceptions and fumble recoveries Friday night. Owen Stroop recovered the ball at the Montgomery Central 20 yard line, giving the Wildcat offense the chance to score. Quarterback Ryan Scott and the Wildcat offense did not pass up their chance. Scott launched the ball to Jacob Dixon for a 35-yard touchdown. Chadwick had another successful PAT to put the Wildcats ahead 17-7 at halftime.
Five star kicker Justus Chadwick booted the pigskin through the bars again to start the second half 20-7.
The Wildcats were still thirsty for more. Krystopher Uselton picked off the football and returned it to the end zone for a 45 yard touchdown. Chadwick booted the ball again to give the Wildcats a 27-7 lead with one minute left in the third quarter.
Chadwick was consistent and added another Tullahoma field goal. The Wildcats led the Indians 30-7.
Safety Jacob Dixon was still hungry for more. Dixon forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Brandon Painter. Painter ran the ball back to the end zone for a Tullahoma touchdown. Chadwick finished it off with a PAT. The Wildcats wrapped up the game with a 37-7 victory.
“It’s the first time in my career for that to happen to get three wins over three top ten teams in a regular season, and in this situation all three teams were undefeated until they played us,” Head Coach John Olive said after the victory.
The Tullahoma Wildcats will take on the Lawrence County Wildcats next Friday in Lawrence County. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.