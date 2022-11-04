3A - Tullahoma Football turns historical moment into artwork.PNG

As the holiday season approaches, Tullahoma High School has a unique gift available through a fundraiser that benefits the THS Athletic Department. To celebrate a historical moment in Tullahoma football history, 100 limited print editions of Krys Uselton’s 2021 TSSAA State Championship game-winning interception have been commissioned, and fans can get theirs by making a $200 donation.

“In addition to this first-ever football state championship win, the 2021-22 school year was filled with other accolades across several other THS sports,” said TCS Athletic Director John Olive. “Our girls golf, girls wrestling, boys wrestling and baseball teams all went to their respective state tournaments. On top of that, we had several individual athletes qualify and attend TSSAA state competitions. While the success is great, it also requires extra funds to send these athletes to state.”