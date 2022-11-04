As the holiday season approaches, Tullahoma High School has a unique gift available through a fundraiser that benefits the THS Athletic Department. To celebrate a historical moment in Tullahoma football history, 100 limited print editions of Krys Uselton’s 2021 TSSAA State Championship game-winning interception have been commissioned, and fans can get theirs by making a $200 donation.
“In addition to this first-ever football state championship win, the 2021-22 school year was filled with other accolades across several other THS sports,” said TCS Athletic Director John Olive. “Our girls golf, girls wrestling, boys wrestling and baseball teams all went to their respective state tournaments. On top of that, we had several individual athletes qualify and attend TSSAA state competitions. While the success is great, it also requires extra funds to send these athletes to state.”
Included in that list of expenses are hotel rooms, meals and travel costs. When a team captures the ultimate prize with a state title, championship rings are purchased to highlight the success.
“We are thankful for businesses and individuals who donated their time and money to THS athletics,” Olive said. “As we learned last football season, championship rings for as many players as we had on our roster became quite costly and depleted our funds. This fundraiser will help us replenish our athletic funds and allow fans to have a keepsake from Tullahoma’s first-ever football state championship.”
After being tied with Elizabethton 7-7 at the end of regulation in the Class 4A State Title Game, the Wildcats took a 21-14 lead in double overtime. On second-and-goal, Uselton snagged the game-sealing interception, allowing Tullahoma to walk away with the Class 4A State Title.
During the play, photographer Stephanie Amador with The Tennessean captured an image of Uselton high-pointing the football. The photo circulated throughout social media by locals celebrating this Wildcat victory. After licensing the image from Imagn, Olive reached out to local artist Jim House about turning the photo into a portrait.
“We wanted to turn an outstanding photo into actual artwork to recognize one of the biggest moments in Tullahoma football history,” Olive said. “When I saw Stephanie's photo, I started researching how to make this happen. After showing Jim the photo, he started working on and produced an exceptional piece of artwork. Jim’s painting does an amazing job of highlighting Krys’ determination and celebrates an incredible moment for Tullahoma football.”
Once painting concluded, Olive and House worked with Damico Frame and Art Printing in Franklin to produce a limited number of prints for a fundraising effort for THS Athletics. Only 100 prints exist, and each one contains signatures from each of the 22 seniors from the 2021 Wildcat football team. Additionally, House signed and numbered each print, so recipients will know exactly which print they have of the 100 created. Again, fans can attain their print by making a donation of $200 to the Tullahoma High School Athletic Department.
Once all 100 prints are gone, no more will be available. Those interested in receiving a print can reach out to Olive by email at john.olive@tcsedu.net.