Heading into Thursday, the question was whether Saturday's District 9-AA Volleyball Tournament would even be able to take place.
On Friday morning, the plan was to move forward as every school was able to participate. However, late Friday afternoon, Tullahoma learned that it will not be able to participate due to a COVID-19 outbreak, thus ending its season earlier than expected.
The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to host the District 9-AA Tournament. That site location has been moved to Nolensville and will still take place on Saturday.
According to Tullahoma Head Coach Lawrence Orr, all but one of his varsity players would be able to participate in the district tournament. Not all of the THS varsity players have tested positive for COVID-19. However, due to contract tracing, the majority of the team is required to be quarantined.
This is a breaking news story and will updated when more information becomes available.