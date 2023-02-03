Xavier Ferrell

The Tullahoma Wildcats got their first district win in exciting fashion this past week as they edged Marshall County 62-61 via a Grant Chadwick layup with eight seconds to go in what became an instant classic.

The ending was set up by a fourth quarter comeback by Marshall County as they found themselves down by six going into the final frame. However, the visiting Tigers were able to claw back and put themselves in front by a single point with 18 seconds remaining on the clock. That’s when teamwork and aggressiveness on both ends of the floor paid off.

