The Tullahoma Wildcats got their first district win in exciting fashion this past week as they edged Marshall County 62-61 via a Grant Chadwick layup with eight seconds to go in what became an instant classic.
The ending was set up by a fourth quarter comeback by Marshall County as they found themselves down by six going into the final frame. However, the visiting Tigers were able to claw back and put themselves in front by a single point with 18 seconds remaining on the clock. That’s when teamwork and aggressiveness on both ends of the floor paid off.
First, the Wildcats were able to force a turnover and call a quick timeout to get their plan of attack. Then, Ethan Hargrove in-bounded the rock to Khani Johnson who went back to Hargrove who then fed Xavier Farrell down low on the post. Ferrell’s presence near the basket caused the Tigers to collapse on him with a double team. That’s when Chadwick cut back door and was fed a pass from Ferrell for the game winning layup. Marshall had eight seconds left but was only able to get a helpless heave that missed its mark.
“We are young but still getting better,” Coach Jason Welch said after the win. “It’s a fun group.”
Xavier Ferrell was big man on campus for the Wildcats in their win, leading his squad with 15 on the night. He was joined in double digits by DeAndre Jenkins with 12 and Chadwick with 11. Khani Johnson also stepped up with nine and Jaiden Sanchez with six.