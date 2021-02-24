For the second-straight season, both the Tullahoma High School boys and girls basketball teams will be competing for their respective District 8-AAA Titles after securing wins Wednesday night in the semifinals.
The Tullahoma girls team was tangled in a battle with Lawrence County, before it pulled away for a 48-35 home victory. This is the third straight-season that the Lady Wildcats are playing for the district tournament Title.
Tullahoma won the district tournament in 2019 and finished as runner-up in 2020. The Lady Wildcats at scheduled to head to Coffee County Friday for that championship game. Game time is at 6 p.m.
The Wildcats followed with a comeback over their own Wednesday night, stunning Columbia with a 66-63 road win. Tullahoma is playing for its second-straight district title after winning the tournament last year.
Tullahoma is scheduled to head to Coffee County Friday for the district championship. Tipoff will take place following the girls title game.
Early in the fourth quarter Wednesday, the Tullahoma boys team saw itself trailing by 14 points with just over six minutes left to play. From that point, the Wildcats began to chip away at its deficit.
With 35 seconds left in the contest, Krys Uselton buried a pair of free throws to put Tullahoma up 62-61, a lead the Wildcats would hold for good. After getting a stop on the defensive, the Wildcats padded their lead as Joe Duncan knocked down a pair of free throws of his own, putting his team up 64-61.
Columbia drew a foul on its next possession and cut its deficit down to 64-63. With 2 seconds remaining, Uselton hit two more free throws to give Tullahoma a 66-63 advantage.
Columbia got one last shot off, a heave from midcourt that fell short as Tullahoma was able to celebrate the victory.
“I’m tickled to death,” said THS Head Coach Jason Welch. “Both teams played great. We had every opportunity to quit and we didn’t tonight. [To play for the second-straight district title] It’s a dream.”
Uselton netted 29 points in the Wildcats’ victory, including 12 points in the final quarter. Duncan added 18 points for Tullahoma and scored 11 of those in the final eight minutes of play.
Tullahoma took control early during Wednesday’s semifinal, and led 21-11 after one quarter. Uselton put up six points in the opening period, while Duncan and Brody Melton each added four points to help give the Wildcats the early edge.
After a hot start, shooting woes plagued Tullahoma in the second quarter. The Wildcats combined for just six points in the period and by halftime, they were looking up as Columbia took a 31-27 advantage into the break.
The Lions continued to pad that lead and added 19 points in the third quarter. Uselton put up nine of Tullahoma’s 13 points in the third period and the Wildcats trailed 50-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
Columbia scored the first four points of the final period to extend its lead to 54-40. Jacob Dixon connected on a 3-pointer that gave Tullahoma life to cut its deficit down to 54-43.
From there, it was Uselton and Duncan who took over for the Wildcats as the duo combined for 23 points in the final six minutes of play. Uselton hit one field goal and made 10 free throws in the final period. Duncan added two baskets and then made seven free throws.
Dixon finished his night with six points for the Wildcats, while Melton netted five points and Will Partin added four points. Ethan Hargrove and Ryan Scott each tallied two points to round out the scoring for Tullahoma.
THS girls hold off Lawrence County for win
After leading for the majority of Wednesday’s semifinal, Tullahoma found itself in a scrap with Lawrence County in the early minutes of the fourth quarter.
Chloe Willis hit a pair of free throws with 5:11 left on the clock to trim Lawrence County’s deficit down to 33-32. Tullahoma followed with eight-straight points and opened up a 41-32 advantage with 3:51 left on the clock.
McKenna Buckner got the scoring started for Tullahoma with a 3-pointer in front of her team’s bench. Kailyn Farrell then netted five-straight points to put her team up by nine with just over four minutes left to play.
Lawrence County was limited to just three more points the remainder of the contest, all coming off of free throws. Liv Bowen scored three points for Tullahoma, while Farrell and Lucy Nutt each scored two points to seal the 48-35 victory.
Offense was hard to come by early and Tullahoma led 9-4 after one quarter. Lawrence County grabbed the early 2-0 edge, but Tullahoma responded with seven-straight points.
Buckner hit the first field goal for Tullahoma, a 3-pointer to put her team in front. Farrell went on to score six more points for Tullahoma in the first quarter.
Lawrence County kept the contest close in the second quarter and trimmed its deficit down to 12-10 with 4:37 left before halftime. Tullahoma closed out the second period with a 10-4 run and led 22-14 heading into the break.
Lily Melton led Tullahoma with six points in the second period. Farrell added four pints, while Buckner scored three points in the second quarter.
Lawrence County wouldn’t go away and with 2 minutes left clock it once again cut its deficit to a one-possession contest. Madison Tidwell buried a 3-pointer as Tullahoma led 30-27.
Just before the buzzer sounded, Tullahoma gave itself some extra breathing room. Firing off a 3-pointer from the top of the arc, Nutt got her shot to connect and Tullahoma led 33-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
Farrell led Tullahoma in scoring and put up 20 points in the victory. Buckner also added double figures and finished her night with 11 points.
Melton added six points for Tullahoma, while Nutt also added five points. Both Morgan Carr and Bowen each tallied to three points to round out the scoring for Tullahoma.