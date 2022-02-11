The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats were defeated by the Page Lady Patriots, 50-34, during their home district match up as the Tullahoma girls were not able to hold back the Lady Patriots offensive charge during the first quarter, putting them in an early hole.
The Lady Wildcats were held scoreless during most of the first quarter. Eleanor Fults put the Lady ‘Cats on the board with two 3-pointers but was the only Lady ‘Cat to score in the first, leaving them at the short end of 23-6 count after one.
Things got even worse for the Lady Wildcats in the second as they were only able to muster three points in the second quarter and had no field goals. Lily Melton drained two shots at the free throw line and Nyjah Gibbs made one shot from the charity stripe. The result fo the offensive woes was a 30-9 halftime deficit.
The Lady Wildcats were able to get into double digits during the third quarter, as they scored 11 points. Lucy Nutt was able to get the ball in her hands. Nutt worked around the arch for three points. She then drove to the basket for another two. Nyjah Gibbs worked in the paint for four points. Alivia Bowen drained two shots at the line to end the third quarter. The Lady ‘Cats were still behind 41-20 going into the final frame.
The Lady Wildcats held the Lady Patriots to nine points during the final quarter, but they weren’t able to steal a victory. Fults worked around the arch for another six points. She drove to the basket for another two. Gibbs muscled her way to the basket from the block for four points. Nutt took to the line for two points to complete the Lady ‘Cat scoring.
The Lady Wildcats were set to host Coffee County, Friday, Feb. 11, for senior recognition night. Check future editions for full coverage.