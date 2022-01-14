The Tullahoma Girls’ Wrestling team got some great mat time between the boys’ duals matches. Eight of the Tullahoma Tough girls’ got their chance on the mat.
The Lady Wildcats started the first round of matches off strong. Zoe Holly pinned her opponent in the first minute of the match. Olivia Hogan, who is ranked third in the state, pinned her opponent in the second period. Hogan got five takedowns on her opponent during her match.
Lyra Leftwich from Coffee County won both of her matches against the Tullahoma girls with pins.
Amiya Taylor-Hill pinned her Coffee County opponent in less than thirty seconds.
Bryleigh Holder went into overtime during her match. At the end of regulation time, Holder was tied with Elizabeth Garner 5-5. Holder did a fireman’s carry to take down her opponent and score two points to win the match 7-5.
Aubrie Johnson finished the night off with a tough loss to Sara Crosslin. Johnson was pinned in the second period.
As of Jan. 5, the Tullahoma girls team is ranked third in the state, and has five state ranked wrestlers. Payton Agnell, Tullahoma’s 100 pounder, is ranked fourth. Returning state medalists Olivia Hogan and Isabel Petty are both ranked third in their weight classes. Senior Alana Coker is ranked second in the 114 weight class. Junior Aloura Nichols has worked her way into the five slot of her weight class.