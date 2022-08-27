The Tullahoma Golf team has dominated their district this season. The team started off their season strong taking first in a three-way district match hosted by Shelbyville Central High School.

During the Cookeville Early Bird, the girls’ team placed fourth out of 11 teams. Gracie Hicks placed sixth individually. Jesse Gillis and Brody Fulmer led the boys’ team with an 86 and 89 during the Early Bird tournament.

