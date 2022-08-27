The Tullahoma Golf team has dominated their district this season. The team started off their season strong taking first in a three-way district match hosted by Shelbyville Central High School.
During the Cookeville Early Bird, the girls’ team placed fourth out of 11 teams. Gracie Hicks placed sixth individually. Jesse Gillis and Brody Fulmer led the boys’ team with an 86 and 89 during the Early Bird tournament.
The Lady Wildcat dominated during their home match against Shelbyville and Franklin County. Hicks shot a 37 with Myla Dennis shooting a 54. The boys’ team topped Shelbyville and Franklin County with a combined score of 187. Brody Fulmer led the team with a 44. Andrew Fulmer and Gillis tied with a 46.
The team traveled to Willowbrook to take on the Coffee County Red Raiders and the Franklin County Rebels. Both teams placed first. The boys’ team combined for a 354. Hicks and Dennis combined for a 171.
The following week, the team traveled to Franklin County and outdid three teams. Hicks and Dennis placed in the top five individually and took first as a team with a score of 89. The boys shot a 180 with Keegan Taylor leading the team with a 38.
The team attended the Sundrop Golden Classic Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The boys shot for a combined 355. The girls placed third overall with Hicks placing fourth individually shooting a 78.
The teams will hit the course again on Monday, Aug. 29 at the Hardin County Invitational at Pickwick State Park. The Wildcats will host their final home match on Sept. 1 against Franklin County, Shelbyville and Coffee County.