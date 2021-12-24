The Tullahoma High School wrestling teams have dominated in their duals matches this year. The Wildcats slammed Cornersville 78-6, then the Lady Wildcats pinned LaVergne 57-12. The Wildcats then finished the night off with a 69-12 win over LaVergne High School.
Unlike Tullahoma, Cornersville did not have a packed bench and had to take forfeits in nine weight classes.
Tullahoma’s Josh Frank, Cole Morse, Connor Avans, Roark Konyndyk and Chandler Kile were the only ones to get a match with the Cornersville Bulldogs. Frank was able to pin his opponent in the first period. Morse pinned his opponent with seven seconds left in the first period. Avans added another six points to his team score with a pin in the first period. Konyndyk then pinned his opponent in the first period to secure the win for Tullahoma.
The Lady Wildcats took the mat next and controlled the whole match. The Lady Wildcats had seven great matches with the LaVergne Lady Wolverines. Prudence Peterson started the night off and battled through most of the first period but was pinned by her opponent with 30 seconds left on the clock. Natalie Turpin turned the duals match around and started a rally when she pinned her opponent in less than 30 seconds. Senior Emma Brown pinned the next Lady Wolverine in the first period of her match. Olivia Hogan, who was ranked second in the state of Tennessee as of Dec. 13, pinned her opponent after racking up back points with tilts. Aloura Nichols secured another six points for the Lady ‘Cats with a pin in the first period. Shelby Hall had an eventful match, fighting through two periods to finally pin her opponent. Izzy Hovater had to play a defense game during her match. Hovater won by a 7-5 decision after three periods. Isabel Petty had the last girl’s match of the night. Petty is ranked third in the state and has been dominating her opponents. Petty pinned her opponent in less than a second to finish the girls’ duals matches and secure a 57-12 win over the Lady Wolverines.
Tullahoma faced stiff competition during the LaVergne duals match when they took the mat. The Wildcats were able to prevail with a 69-12 win. Christopher McCreary started the matches off with a pin fall victory in the first period. Caleb Adkins, who is ranked fifth in state, pinned his Wolverine opponent in the first period. Cody Agnell kept the night going with a pin to add six points to his team's score. Morse had a lengthy match, and his technique was tested as he took on Henry Ramirez, but he was able to pin his opponent in the second period. Clayton Litchford and Jerzy Hendrix both pinned their opponents in the first period to secure 12 points together. Senior Cadan Avans pinned Diego Medncillo with 28 seconds on the clock in the first period. Kile then secured three points for his team after a one-point win over his opponent. Kile went through all three periods to win by a 10-9 decision. Konyndyk, Zech Swiger and Frank pinned their opponents to secure the duals win over LaVergne.
The Lady Wildcats will travel to Independence High School over Christmas break to participate in their annual tournament. The Lady ‘Cats are currently ranked second in state as a team. The Wildcats will travel to Marshall County to take on the Tigers and the Forrest Rockets on Jan 6.