The Tullahoma boys wrestling team collected loads of hardware Saturday after a full day on the mat. Every wrestler that competed placed in the top four and will be advancing to sectionals.
On top of that accomplishment, Jerzy Hendrix was voted best match by the referees, and the team placed first with an overall score of 230. Six Tullahoma wrestlers placed first in the Region 6 Class A.
The Wildcats left everything on the mat Saturday. Starting at the lowest weight class, Justin Frank was the first Wildcat to place. Frank had to battle back in consolation to get a third place match. He bested Joshua Bennett from Cornersville with a 14-9 decision.
Jacob Morse pinned both of his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents to land him a spot in the first place match. Morse was pinned by his opponent in the second period, but placed second and will advance to sectionals.
Coming back from injuries just in time to compete Saturday, Caleb Adkins dominated on the mat. Adkins pinned his semifinal opponent in the first minute, then he went on to pin his opponent in the first place match in the third period.
“For a kid to miss over two months of wrestling and come back and take first place in the region tournament speaks volume to his talents. He still has work to do to get back to where he was, but he is one who isn’t afraid to work,” Head Coach Al Morris says about Adkins’ return.
Cody Agnell defeated his semifinal opponent in overtime. Agnell had the first takedown in overtime to secure victory. Agnell lost in the first place match by a 4-2 decision.
Beau Banks had a long day on the mat. Banks had four matches in which he battled to place third. Banks pinned his quarterfinal opponent in the second period, but couldn’t squeeze out a win against state-ranked Brody McLemore. Banks won in consolation and defeated Moore County’s Isaiah Petty in the third place match to punch his ticket to sectionals.
Cole Morse received a bye during the first round of competition. Morse defeated his semifinal opponent by a 9-2 decision. Morse secured first place with an 8-6 decision victory over his Forrest opponent.
Jerzy Hendrix controlled all of his matches. Hendrix defeated his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents with a pin fall victory. Hendrix then defeated Josh Ward from Page by a 9-4 decision to place first. Hendrix’s match against his Page opponent was voted on by referees as the best match.
Connor Avans placed third in his weight class with a tough road in consolation. Avans defeated his quarterfinal opponent but was knocked to consolation by his semifinal opponent. Avans pinned his consolation opponent, and then won by a 13-3 major decision to capture third place.
Senior Cadan Avans and Brett Smith both punched their tickets to sectionals after they both placed first in regionals. Avans, who competed in state last year, is hoping to make it to the big dance again. Avans pinned his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents during the second period, then pinned Dylan Pratt during the third period to secure first place. Smith pinned his quarterfinal opponent in the first minute. He then pinned his semifinal opponent during the third period to put himself in the first place match. Smith defeated Hayden Dowell from Cascade by a 3-1 decision to put himself on the top.
Roark Konyndyk placed fourth. Konyndyk defeated his quarterfinal opponent in the second period, but fell to his semifinal opponent. He won his consolation match with a pin in the second period, but lost during the third place match.
Chandler Kile had to use all of his grit during his matches. He defeated his quarterfinal opponent in the second period but lost in the second period of his semifinal bout. Kile worked back during consolation and won 4-2 during overtime with a takedown. He then won his third place match by a 3-1 decision.
Zech Swiger was the last Wildcat to take the mat, going undefeated on the weekend. Swiger competed in the 285 pound weight class, going up against opponents substantially larger than him. Swiger weighs in at 235 and took on wrestlers who outweighed him by 50 pounds. Swiger pinned his first opponent in less than a minute. He then won by a 6-1 decision to secure the first place bout, which he won by a 2-to-1 decision victory.
“I think his athleticism and mobility has helped him the most now that he has gotten in better shape. He is moving his feet a lot better. Plus Zech is just a winner. He is a competitor that has the heart of a champion, so he is able to go with anyone who steps in front of him,” Morris said about his heavyweight.
The Wildcats will compete in their first ever sectionals competition this weekend at Eagleville High School.
“The goal is to win the sectionals as a team and have as many kids place in the top four to be able to compete at the state wrestling tournament next week. In all, we want our kids to give their best effort and leave everything on the mat,” Morris said.