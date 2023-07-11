Tullahoma had 10 athletes compete in the AAU Gymnastics National Championship, held in Orlando from June 29 to July 3.

The girls that went to Orlando were: Scarlett Bates, Cambree Hammock, Parley Cox, Haylee Jacobs, Emery Townsend, Chloe Ford, Payton Wilder, Jaxleigh Reilly, Haven Thomas, and Kaidence Wood. Bates, Hammock, Cox, Jacobs, and Townsend all won a National Championship for their group. The coaches for the girls are Kalynn Corley, Val Bystritskii, and Raylee Bateman from Tullahoma Gymnastics and Cheer. Head Coach Corley and assistant coach Bystriskii travelled to Orlando with the girls.

