Tullahoma had 10 athletes compete in the AAU Gymnastics National Championship, held in Orlando from June 29 to July 3.
The girls that went to Orlando were: Scarlett Bates, Cambree Hammock, Parley Cox, Haylee Jacobs, Emery Townsend, Chloe Ford, Payton Wilder, Jaxleigh Reilly, Haven Thomas, and Kaidence Wood. Bates, Hammock, Cox, Jacobs, and Townsend all won a National Championship for their group. The coaches for the girls are Kalynn Corley, Val Bystritskii, and Raylee Bateman from Tullahoma Gymnastics and Cheer. Head Coach Corley and assistant coach Bystriskii travelled to Orlando with the girls.
Bates won her group with an accumulative score of 37.825, 0.1 points ahead of the second place finisher. She scored a 9.550 on vault which was first in her age group, a 9.400 on the bars, 9.325 on the beam which was good enough for third in the group, and got a 9.550 on her floor routine.
Hammock won her group with the accumulative score of 38.825, 0.5 points above the next girl in the group. She scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine, the only 10 in the group. Hammock also placed first in the vault with a score of 9.700. She scored a 9.500 on the bars and a 9.625 on the beam. Both good enough for second place in the group.
Cox won her group with a combined score of 38.425. She finished 0.575 points above second place. Cox finished first in three of the four events, the vault, bars, and floor. Her floor routine was scored a 9.600. She scored a 9.725 on vault and a 9.750 bars. Cox got a 9.350 on the beam which was good enough for third place in the group.
Jacobs topped her group with her total score of 38.250. She placed first in the beam and on the floor routine. She scored a 9.600 in both events. Cox scored a 9.550 on the bars. She got a 9.500 on the vault.
Townsend earned first place in her group with an accumulative score of 38.715. She won the bars in her group with a 9.600. Townsend scored a 9.550 in the vault which was good enough for second place in the group. She got a 9.625 on her floor routine and a 9.400 on the beam.
The other girls who competed with the team all finished in the top five. Reilly earned third place with a score of 37.975, just 0.300 behind first place. Wilder finished fourth in the same group as Bates with a 37.425. Ford placed fourth in her group with a 38.000. Wood had a total score of 37.350 to place fourth. Thomas placed fifth with a score of 37.250.