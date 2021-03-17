Following a season opener that saw Tullahoma leave 11 men on base, the Wildcats didn’t miss those opportunities at home Tuesday and pounded out a 17-2 victory over Wilson Central.
The Wildcats opened the 2021 campaign with a 3-2 loss Monday at Brentwood, but couldn’t capitalize on early scoring opportunities. Tuesday night was a different story as Tullahoma hammered out 10 hits and scored 14 runs in the first three innings.
“It was really big for us to do that tonight,” said THS Head Coach Bryan Morris. “We missed out on a lot of opportunities to score runs [last night]. I feel like we definitely had an opportunity to win last night’s game, but we didn’t quite find a way to get that hit. Tonight we didn’t have that problem and we were scoring early and often. I credit the kids today. They came out ready to go and weren’t flat. That was a good sign.”
After getting out of a first-inning jam, the Wildcats plated five runs in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead for good. DJ Dillehay drew a one-out walk, while James Sells was hit by the pitch and Will Zebick also worked a walk to load the bases. Caden Tucker came in to pinch run for Zebick.
Brody Melton followed with a two-run single into left field that plated Dillehay and Sells. Jacob Dixon added two RBI of his own with a double into center field that plated Tucker and Melton to give the Wildcats a 4-0 advantage.
In his first varsity start, Jayron Morris drove in the Wildcats’ first run of the first inning. Morris doubled down the right field line that allowed Dixon to score to make it a 5-0 contest.
Tullahoma went on to tack on three more runs in the bottom of the second inning to extend its lead. Jaxon Sheffield led off the frame with a single, before Dillehay was hit by the pitch in his at-bat.
Sells was able to leg out an infield single and Sheffield scored on the same play. Zebick then hammered a double down into left field that plated Dillehay and Sells to make it an 8-0 ballgame.
Wilson Central cut into its deficit with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning. Tristan Lewis ripped an RBI single into left field. Ben Sills then plated a run as he reached on a fielder’s choice to cut the score down to 8-2.
Tullahoma then countered with six runs in the bottom of the third inning to open up a 14-2 advantage. Cannon Emory drew a walk to start the frame, while Joe Duncan reached on a single and Sheffield reached on a walk to load the bases.
An error allowed Dillehay to reach and Emory and Duncan were able to score to make it a 10-2 ballgame. Sells followed by also reaching on an error that once again loaded the bases.
Zebick followed with a single into left field that plated Sheffield to up Tullahoma’s lead to 11-0. Melton then drew a four-pitch walk to plate Dillehay and make the score 12-2.
Dixon drove in the final two runs of the inning in the next at-bat. On a 1-2 count, Dixon lined a double into center field that plated Sells and Zebick to make it a 14-2 contest.
Sells reached base on an error with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning and Zebick followed with a walk. Dixon was then hit by the pitch with two outs to load the bases. Morris then drove in his fourth run of the night with an RBI single into left field to put Tullahoma in front 17-2.
Zebick got the start on the mound for the Wildcats and received the win. In three innings, he allowed two runs, five hits, four walks and struck out three batters.
Trenton Sholey tossed the final two innings for Tullahoma and struck out one of the six batters that he faced.
Tuesday’s pitching performance came after the Wildcats looked solid during Monday’s season opener. Brody Melton tossed 4.2 innings of hitless baseball, before Emory came into pitch .1 of an inning. Ragan Tomlin took the loss for the Wildcats after surrendering three runs, two earned, and only one hit.
The Wildcats are next scheduled to travel to Blackman to face Ensworth on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Tullahoma is then slated to travel to Stewarts Creek for a 7 p.m. contest Friday. The Wildcats will then conclude the first week of play by heading to LaVergne Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.