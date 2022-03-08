The Tullahoma Wildcat JV squad racked up two big victories against Shelbyville Saturday during a preseason match up, sweeping the Golden Eagles, winning 2-1 and then 8-2 in the nightcap.
The Wildcats started off the night strong filling up the bases in the first inning. Andrew Fulmer put himself on base with a hard ground ball to center field. Hunter Hogan was hit by a pitch to get to first. Bratcher hit a line drive up the middle for a two-run RBI. The Wildcats were able to hold the Eagles off until the bottom of the fourth when one run scored for Shelbyville. The teams held one another scoreless for the rest of the first five-inning game.
The Wildcats were on a roll from their first victory and took control in what turned out to be a no-hitter for the Wildcats in the nightcap. Andrew Fulmer started second game off with a single to center field. Bratcher and Banks filled the bases as they were walked. Fulmer scored on a wild pitch while the rest of the runners advanced a base. Avery Smith hit a ground ball to score Bratcher. The Wildcats were up 2-0 to end the top of the first inning. Andrew Zebick struck out all three Shelbyville batters to end the first.
The Wildcats took off during the second inning to score five runs. Bobby Nichols drove a ball into right field for a triple. Fanning smacked a single to center field to bring Nichols in. Grayson Waller and Davis Wenger filled the bases. Fanning was caught stealing home, but took Wenger’s place at first as a courtesy runner. Waller scored on a wild pitch, as Fanning advanced to third base. Zebbick walked to first, and Nichols took his place as a courtesy runner. Fanning scored when Fulmer hit a hard ground ball to left field. Hogan walked to fill the bases. Bratcher hit a fly ball but reached on an error while scoring Nichols and Fulmer. The Wildcats lead 7-0 at the end of the top of the second.
Smith walked down the line to first during the third inning. Nichols singled to right field and drove in Smith. The Wildcats lead 8-0 at the end of the third inning.
The Tullahoma pitchers walked in Shelbyville’s first run during the fourth inning. A sacrifice bunt brought in Shelbyville’s second run.
The Tullahoma Wildcat JV team will participate in the Tullahoma JV tournament March 24 through March 26. The Wildcats will take on Franklin County, Riverdale and Coffee County during the three day tournament.