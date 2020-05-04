Not even Little League is immune to COVID-19, as the Tullahoma Little League officially announced that its spring 2020 season has been canceled.
Initially, Little League International had postponed the start of the season until early April. However, in the middle of March, that start date was extended until May 11.
“We started surveying our teams through our managers on Monday, April 27, to see if we had enough players available to play a later season from the middle of May until July,” League President Emma Alexander said. “Unfortunately, the next day, Executive Order 30 was released and youth sports were prohibited through the end of May.”
According to Alexander, she and the rest of the Tullahoma Little League Board Members started looking at a shortened season. However, with families already having made summer vacations plans, and other commitments, rosters would have been small. So instead, the local league cancelled its spring season.
“Our decision was something we agonized over for several days before realizing we just could not put together the season these kids deserve,” Alexander said. “We’re saddened by not being able to play and the decision was very difficult.
“We love this community and all of those that participate in playing and volunteering with TLL every season. We’re very fortunate to have sponsors, donors and businesses and the schools to support us with providing funding, as well as practice locations. With their support, we know we can return even stronger next season.”
Alexander also noted that as a parent, canceling the 2020 spring season was one of the toughest decisions she has had to make. However, she fully believes the Tullahoma Little League Board Members made the right decision.
“As a parent, I am so disappointed we can’t play Little League this season,” Alexander said. “I have four sons and I have spent the last 10 seasons on Tullahoma baseball fields. My kids are devastated and it feels like something is missing every day for us.”
“I started volunteering officially four years ago as a coordinator for the coach pitch division and have been the league president since that time. It’s a year-round job for board members. We started planning this season in October and obviously had a nasty curve ball thrown our way. Every board member wants to be at the field and wanted to make this happen, but we have to put the health and safety of our Little League families first.”
With the spring season being canceled, it eliminated the summer all-star teams as well. Typically, Tullahoma would have multiple teams compete and participate in their respective state tournaments.
While the spring season may be over, the Tullahoma Little League is looking at holding a longer fall ball season.
“We decided to instead offer our players an extended fall ball season that will be what our spring season typically is,” Alexander said. “When our fields reopen, we hope to offer sandlot days, if at all possible, so we can get the kids back on the field playing the game they love.”