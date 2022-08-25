The tradition continues as the 97th Coffee Pot rolls into town. The Tullahoma Wildcats are set to take on their cross-county rivals the Coffee County Red Raiders on Friday, Aug. 26.
For the past five years the Tullahoma Wildcats have dominated in the rivalry game and have kept the trophy in their hands. The last time the Wildcats fell to the Raiders was when the ‘Cats were facing their 21 game losing streak in 2016. The ‘Cats defeated the Red Raiders by one point in 2017 for a 42-41 victory. The Wildcats have trounced the Red Raiders from 2018 to 2021. Tullahoma has only allowed the Red Raiders to score 28 points in the last four years. In 2018 the ‘Cats defeated the Raiders 48-8. The Raiders were shut out 35-0 in 2019. The ‘Cats trampled the Raiders 42-13 in 2020. The state championship team was able to top the Raiders 38-7 in 2021.
The rivalry began in 1924 with a two year break during WWII. The winner of the game would take down the loser's field goal post after their victory, then the Coffee Pot trophy was born. The Wildcats hold a 63-31-2 record with the Red Raiders.
The rivalry will be hosted by the Wildcats this year. T-Town tailgate will start at 4:30 p.m. Wildcat Walk will take place at 6:05 p.m. on John Olive Blvd. in front of Wilkins Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.