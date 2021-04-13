Nolensville set the tempo early with a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of play and Tullahoma could never recover as it fell 4-1 at home Friday night.
David Coggin played a key role in helping the Knights grab the lead in the first five minutes of play against the Wildcats. After gaining ball possession on the right side of the field, Coggin was able to draw out Tullahoma goalkeeper Ethan Anderson.
Coggin then found Andrew Waheeb in the middle of the box and hit him with a pass. Waheeb was then able to tap the ball in for the score to give Nolensville the 1-0 lead with 35:38 remaining in the first half.
Exactly a minute later, the Knights had doubled their advantage, this time off of a goal by Aidan Mackto. Coggin once again assisted on the play and was able to gain ball possession on the left side of the field. He was then able to hit Mackto on the right side of the field, who capitalized and put his team up 2-0 with 34:38 left in the opening period.
The Wildcats continued to battle and cut their deficit down to 2-1 at halftime. With 14:29 left in the first half, Justus Chadwick knocked in the lone score for Tullahoma.
On a play just outside the keeper’s box, Tullahoma’s Luis Sarabia was fouled, giving a direct kick to the Wildcats. Chadwick took that shot and ripped a laser that found the back of the net to cut the score down to 2-1.
Sarabia had a good chance for a score earlier in the half, but a save by Knight’s keeper Anthony Feduccia thwarted that effort. After winning a tussle for ball control just outside the box, Sarabia fired off a shot toward the middle of the goal. Feduccia was able to jump and get a hand on the ball to force it over the goal and end the Wildcats’ scoring effort.
Despite 17 total shot attempts in the first half, the Knights couldn’t find a way to add to their lead. Nolensville saw 10 of those first-half attempts land on target. Tullahoma had just two first-half shot attempts, both of which were on target.
The second half featured a slower offensive contest, as the teams combined for just 12 shot attempts in the final 40 minutes. Nolensville took nine shots in the second half, three of which were on frame. Tullahoma had just three shots, only one of which was on target.
After 17 minutes of a scoreless second half, Owen Magowan netted Nolensville’s third score of the game. Austin Hermann was able to race down a ball before it hit the back line, dive and get a pass off to Magowan, who was standing in the middle of the box. From there, Magowan was able to tap in the ball for a score to make it a 3-1 contest with 22:40 left in the contest.
Nearly 10 minutes later, the Knights padded that lead with its final score of the contest. This time, Sam Lisanby netted the goal after winning a turnover against Tullahoma. Once garnering possession, he fired a shot to put Nolensville in front 4-1 with 12:47 remaining on the clock.
Tullahoma (3-3-1, 1-2) was scheduled to travel to face Giles County on Tuesday. As of press time, the result of that contest is unavailable.
The Wildcats are next slated to host Franklin County on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.