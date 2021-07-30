Tullahoma Men’s baseball league has gotten back into the swing of things this summer.
For anyone who is looking for a baseball fix before the spring season, the Tullahoma men’s league has commenced. Having a total of 12 teams and a jam-packed schedule, the games are being played at Grider Stadium behind Tullahoma High School and at Greene Field at Waggoner Park. The league is for players 18 years of age or older.
Games will go all the way through the second week of September with Sept. 9 being presently scheduled for the championship game.
In the league’s most recent slate of games, the Royals got off the snide in a big way by blanking Jacobs 16-0. The win improved the Royals to 1-2 on the season.
The first two innings told the tale as the Royals led off with five runs in the first before the dam broke in the second with 11 runs, with the game going just three innings. Jeff Riddle, Terrin Maupin, Corey Mullins and Kalen Thompson all had two hits apiece while Thompson was also responsible for three RBI. With the loss, Jacobs was yet to score a run in their first three starts and sit at 0-3.
In other action, the Reds and Lonestars walked away with no winner as their contest ended in a time-limit 6-6 draw. The Reds are still undefeated, sitting at 2-0-1 thanks to a three-run fourth inning that drew the contest even. The Reds had trailed 6-3 going into the fourth after surrendering three first inning runs. The Reds were led by Lex Marsh, Tyler Wright and Shane Smith, all with three hits on the night while Wright also had two RBI. The Lonestars were led in hitting by Blane Elkins who was the only player with multiple hits while Raine Sims was able to plate two RBI. For the Lonestars, it was not the first time they stayed neck and neck, as they tied with the Cubs in Week-One with a 1-1 draw, making them 2-0-2 on season after wins against the Cardinals (12-1) and Reese’s Mechanical (8-3).
Reese’s Mechanicals only loss this season was to the Lonestars as Reese’s sits at 3-1 on the season. Reese’s drew to the 3-1 mark with a 9-4 win over the Yankee’s in their latest game. A six run, second inning was the key to victory as they surged to an 8-3 advantage. They outhit the Bronx Bombers 11 to 5 along the way. Dalton Cox had a perfect two-for-two from the plate for the Yankees while Reese’s was led by Josh Austin and Jesse Ivey, both with two hits. Shawn Stewart, Clint Fanning and Cory Garland, all contributed two RBI on the night. The Yankees are now 1-3 with their sole win coming in week-two over the Braves (8-4).
The Braves are yet to taste victory as they fell to 0-3 with a loss against the Mud Dogs, 11-4. The Braves had victory in their sights after two innings, leading 3-2 but a seven-run explosion by the Mud Dogs in the fourth sealed the deal. The Dawgs outhit the Tribe 11 to 5 with Nathan Jones, Ben Friend, Griffin Meeker and Peyton Meeker all contributing a pair of hits to the cause. Peyton Meeker also accounted for three RBI in the win. The Braves were paced offensively by Ben Weaver who had two hits. The Mud Dogs are 2-0-1.
