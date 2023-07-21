The Men’s league in Tullahoma started Monday July 10. The league consists of eight teams that play games on Monday and Thursday night. The games are at Greene Field and Grider Stadium, the first games are at 6 p.m. with the second game following.

There were three home runs hit on opening night. Terrin Maupin from the Royals, Brady Nugent from the Pinatas, and Dylan Ward from the Stache. Maupin’s home run was a part of his three hit and three RBI game. He followed it up with another two hit game in the Royals’ second game of the year. Nugent’s homer was his only hit in the first game, and like the first game his only recorded hit in game two was also a home run. He walked twice to go with his second home run on the season. Ward’s home run was a three run bomb to center field. He followed that up going two for three Thursday with another home run, this one a solo shot to left.

