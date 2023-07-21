The Men’s league in Tullahoma started Monday July 10. The league consists of eight teams that play games on Monday and Thursday night. The games are at Greene Field and Grider Stadium, the first games are at 6 p.m. with the second game following.
There were three home runs hit on opening night. Terrin Maupin from the Royals, Brady Nugent from the Pinatas, and Dylan Ward from the Stache. Maupin’s home run was a part of his three hit and three RBI game. He followed it up with another two hit game in the Royals’ second game of the year. Nugent’s homer was his only hit in the first game, and like the first game his only recorded hit in game two was also a home run. He walked twice to go with his second home run on the season. Ward’s home run was a three run bomb to center field. He followed that up going two for three Thursday with another home run, this one a solo shot to left.
The teams that make up the league are the Piñatas, Stache, Shelbyvul Shovels, Royals, Braves, McGlovin, Reds, and Pink Sox. The Pinatas, Stache, and Shovels started the season winning their games in the first week.
In some of the league’s recent games:
Stache run past Reds
The Stache hung on to a share of the league lead by beating the Reds 7-2 behind a huge second inning.
The Stache fouled up the Red Machine in the second by plating six runs. Logan Underhill was big man on campus for the Stache as he went two-for-three at the dish while Dylan Ward was the sultan of swat for his squad, knocking in three RBI off a one-for-three hitting performance. His only hit was his team’s sole homerun on the night, hitting a three-run dinger during the team’s second inning rally. Underhill and Ward accounted for half their team’s six hits.
Meanwhile, the Reds managed just four hits on the night with Tyler Wright getting half of those as he went two-for-two. The Reds scored both of their runs in the bottom of the second inning after finding themselves in a 6-0 deficit following the offensive barrage by the Stache in the top half of the inning.
Layne Roberts was credited for the win on the hill.
Reds rebound against Royals
The Reds rebounded as they were able to topple former the 2021 champions 13-0 as the Royals were unable to get a hit as a trio of Reds pitchers kept them off the base paths.
Tyler Wright crushed it, going three-for-four for the winners while claiming three RBI. Chevis Hoover wanted to get his name in the paper too as he knocked in four RBI on his two-for-two night at the dish. Clay Burnett was also not going to be left out as he was a perfect three-for-three at the plate while scoring three runs. Cody Stephens was two-for-three in the victory.
William Zebick, Chevis Hoover and Garett Alexander combined to lay the goose egg on the Royals with Hoover working most of the way, hurling 44 pitches.
Shovels bust Piñatas
The Piñatas held off a late run by the defending champion Shebyvul Shovels to remain perfect with a 6-4 victory.
The Piñatas did all their damage in the first two innings, plating four in the first and two in the second before going quiet the rest of the night. Meanwhile the Shovels came alive late with three in the fourth and one in the fifth before losing the five-inning game.
The Shovels actually led in hitting, six-to-five with Kyle Davidson having the only multiple hit night going two-for-two with the stick. He also boasted two of his team’s RBI.
From the other dugout, Coby Presley knocked in two RBI for the Pinatas while going one-for-two at the plate. No other Pinata had multiple hits although AJ Parker scored two runs and also pitched an inning of scoreless ball on the mound.
Braves skunk Sox
The Braves kept the Pink Sox in the basement still seeking their first win, shutting them out 12-0 as Juan Trinidad pitched a one-hitter and fanned 10 Sox batters.
Trinidad helped himself out with the bat also as he went two-for-three, scoring two runs and posting an RBI. Jamison Plemons socked in two RBI as he went one-for-two from the dish. Peyton Young slugged in three RBI in his one-for-two performance.
Josh Vaughn had the only hit for the Sox as the Braves outhit them eight to one.