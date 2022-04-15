The Tullahoma Middle School boys’ soccer team has dominated so far this season. The Wildcats have scored a total of 45 goals this year. The team has a record of 6-0-1 so far this season. The Wildcats defeated their cross-county rival Coffee County Middle School 5-1 on eighth grade night.
After recognizing ten eighth graders, the Wildcats took the field. After a back and forth first twenty minutes, Dylan Honorato split the defense to Jayden Sarabia who booted in the first goal for the Wildcats. Tullahoma led 1-0 at halftime.
The Coffee County Red Raiders broke through the Wildcats defense to start the second half and tie the game 1-1.
The Wildcats answered back in the next minute. Gage Allen worked through the midfield to find Jude Smith who netted the ball to put the Wildcats back on top once again. The Wildcats were consistent on the offensive side of the ball. Aiden Sheperd dodged the Red Raiders to make it onto the offensive third of the field. Shepherd found Honorato for another goal in the 44th minute. Five minutes after the third goal, Jude Smith broke free to the goal to score once again. In the final four minutes, Honorato and Sarabia worked together again to put the last goal in the back of the net.
The Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders 5-1 Tuesday night.
This season, the Wildcats have recorded four clean sheet games and have only allowed six goals. The Warren County Pioneers were able to tie the Wildcats 3-3 earlier this season. The Wildcats were set to host the Pioneers Friday, April 15. Results of this match were not available at press time.
The Wildcats will conclude their season with a home match against the Harris Middle School Eagles Tuesday April 19. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. at East Middle School.