The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats finished off their season with the Central Tennessee Conference Tournament, taking second place with a 2-0 loss against the Franklin County Rebelettes.
The Lady Wildcats and Rebelettes were scoreless throughout the first half. The Rebelettes scored two goals during the second half to take the victory.
The Lady Wildcats were 10-0 during the regular season.
Harper McShea and Brindley Duncan both had multiple shots on goal during the first half, but none were successful. AC Holloway had two saves during the first half.
The Lady ‘Cats and Rebelettes were tied at nil heading into the second half. McShea was trying to make her way through the Franklin County defense, but was unable to without drawing a foul. McShea successfully had two shots on goal during the second half. The Franklin County Rebelettes broke through the Lady Wildcats defense and netted the first goal with 11:40 left in the game. In an effort to tie the game in the final minutes, Coach Matt Nichols drew his defense into the Rebelettes half of the field. With a flick over the Lady ‘Cats heads, Franklin County scored their second goal.
The Lady Wildcats were undefeated throughout the regular season. They defeated the Warren County Lady Pioneers during the semifinals, but were stumped by the Franklin County Rebelettes.
“We played a great season, undefeated through the whole season,” Coach Nichols said. “Fought hard today and it was a hard fought game. It came down to whoever was going to get the goal in the back of the net.”
Nichols commended the girls on who they stepped up this season to fill the ten spots that were left open from last year’s eighth graders.
“It’s a joy to coach these girls,” Nichols said. “They are fun. They love soccer, but they just love life. It makes you a better person just being around them.”