Tullahoma will have the opportunity to be just the second team in program history to earn its seat into the semifinal round of the playoffs this Friday night, when it hosts Nolensville at 7 p.m.
The Wildcats last made it to the semifinals back in 1987 after they defeated Knoxville Central 29-7. Tullahoma went on to lose that fourth-round matchup, falling 21-13 at Jefferson County.
Tullahoma last qualified for the quarterfinals back in 2018, and that season the Wildcats saw their year conclude with a 6-2 loss at Maplewood. Heading into this year’s third-round matchup, Tullahoma will have home-field advantage.
The Wildcats opened this year’s playoff run by soundly defeating Stone Memorial 49-7, and followed that with a 35-7 win over Marshall County. In that victory over the Tigers, Tullahoma led 27-0 in the first half.
Tullahoma didn’t have to do much on the offensive end and only generated 208 yards. The Wildcats ran for 165 yards, led by Jakobe Thomas who had 68 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries.
Quarterback Ryan Scott added 57 rushing yards on seven carries. Scott only completed two of his four passes for 43 yards and was intercepted once.
Tullahoma’s defense limited Marshall County to 120 yards Friday night. The Tigers ran for 94 rushing yards and had just 26 passing yards.
This Friday night’s matchup is a rematch, after the Wildcats previously defeated Nolensville 29-14 on Oct. 23 to capture the Region 4-4A Title. The Knights finished second after ending the regular season with a victory over Marshall County.
During that first meeting with Nolensville, Tullahoma jumped out to a 22-0 halftime over the Knights. The running game for both teams told the story during that earlier matchup, as Tullahoma accounted for 272 yards on the ground, while Nolensville was held to just 51 rushing yards.
Thomas scored three touchdowns for the Wildcats, while Jaxon Sheffield added a 28-yard touchdown run. Thomas led the Wildcats with 121 rushing yards and three scores on 12 carries. Sheffield and KeiShawn Cummings each had 61 rushing yards for Tullahoma.
Samson Johnson led the Knights with 40 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Quarterback Ryder Galardi added 11 rushing yards on seven attempts.
Nolensville did find success in its pass attack and Galardi threw for 265 yards against the Wildcats. Galardi completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts but was intercepted twice.
Chance Fitzgerald and Parker Price were Nolensville’s leading receivers in that game. Fitzgerald had six catches for 101 yards, while Price had five receptions for 76 yards.
The Knights picked up a 24-17 win at DeKalb County last Friday to earn its seat into the third round of the playoffs. Nolensville trailed 17-14 at halftime, before battling back and shutting out the Tigers in the second half.
With his team trailing 17-7, Johnson ran for a 14-yard touchdown to trim the Knights’ deficit to 17-14 with 40 seconds left before halftime. Out of the break, Nolensville tied the game when Reese Miller drilled a 34-yard field goal with six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Knights followed by adding the game-winning score with 8:21 remaining in the contest. Galardi was able to hit Fitzgerald for a 24-yard touchdown to put Nolensville in front 24-17.
DeKalb County attempted to string together one final drive and was close to evening up the contest. However, on fourth down, the Tigers were stopped two yards short of the end zone and Nolensville held on for the victory.
This is the second-straight year that the Knights made it to the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Last season, Nolensville ended DeKalb County’s season in the third round of the postseason, after winning a 42-6 home matchup. The Knights saw their season end in the semifinals with a 34-12 loss at Elizabethton.
For those who can’t make it to Friday night’s contest, it will be shown live on the LightTube Sports Network, channel 23. An audio-only feed will be available on LightTube’s YouTube page and the will also be broadcast on 93.9 The Duck.
Fans will need to pre-purchase their tickets on the GoFan app and use their phones for entry into Friday night’s contest.