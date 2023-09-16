The Lady Wildcats volleyball team took down Shelbyville 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 for their third straight win.
The winning streak has moved their record to 8-7 overall on the year and 4-5 in district.
The streak began on Thu, Sep. 7 in Manchester with them outlasting the Lady Raiders in five sets 25-18, 23-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-13. The Lady ‘Cats won the first set without letting Coffee County lead the entire set. Then Coffee won the next two sets and had Tullahoma on the ropes with a 15-13 lead in set four. The Lady Wildcats kept fighting and took the lead 18-17, then never gave the lead up again. They won the first eight points of the tiebreak set. The Raiders made it 14-13, but the team leading 19 kill from Isabella Lidstrom ended the match. Audrey Todaro led the team with 17 assists, Jada Spry right behind with 14. Todaro, Lidstrom and Lacee Barbeau all had an ace. The only three aces in the match for Tullahoma. Olivia Spencer led the Lady ‘Cats with 22 digs in the match.
The second win came on Monday when the hosted the Fayetteville Lady Tigers and took them down 25-19, 25-19, 25-8. The Lady Wildcats had a sluggish start going down 15-9 early in the first set. Then they woke up and won the next four points forcing a Fayetteville timeout. Even after the timeout Tullahoma continued their strong play going up 23-19 before winning the set two points later. They racked up 11 aces during the match, led by Spencer with five. She also led the team in digs again with 12, Emeri Saunders was the other Lady ‘Cat in double digits with 10 digs. Spry had 11 assists to lead the team. She also led in kills with seven and Lidstrom followed right behind with six.
The second straight district win and third overall win came Tuesday when Shelbyville came into town. The Lady Wildcats pounced on the Eagles winning all three sets without too much resistance 25-14, 25-15, 25-18. The team hit 11 aces for the second straight match, this time led by Alaisha Bowen and Spencer with three each. Taylor Brinkley and Saunders both had two and Spry added the other ace. Emma Bell, Spry and Bowen each had six kills leading the team. Barbeau and Zoe Prosser both had five to follow. Aleigha Raby had four, Spencer had two, while Saunders and Brinkley had one. Spry again leading the team in assists had 15 of the team’s 29. Saunders tallied 19 digs to lead Tullahoma. Spencer had 14 and Spry had 11.
The Lady ‘Cats traveled to Columbia for another district matchup Thursday but the results were unavailable at the time of print. They will travel to Lawrence County on Tuesday. Their next home match is Thursday when they will look to avenge their loss to the Lincoln County Falcons. JV will begin at 5:30 with the Varsity match following.