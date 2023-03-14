The Tullahoma Wildcats did double duty Monday as they played host to baseball camp in the morning, teaching baseball skills to over 90 young campers before going to Murfreesboro and blanking the Oakland Patriots 4-0 in their first game of the season.
Evan Tomlin took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in the Tullahoma Wildcats’ season opener in Murfreesboro, his bid coming up just short when an Oakland batter tapped a grounder to center. However, the ‘Cats won’t lose any sleep over the late no-hit break up as they shut out the Patriots 4-0 to get their regular season underway.
Tomlin went all the way for the ‘Cats on the mound, hurling 85 pitches in his seven innings of work, fanning nine Patriot batters along the way.
The win marked a commanding performance by the Wildcats as they seek to return to the state championship where they were stopped on day-two last year after winning their opening round game.
Runs were at a premium early in the contest as the squads both put up goose eggs in the first two innings during an unseasonably cold night in Murfreesboro where temperatures dipped into the 30s, accompanied by a brutal wind. However, the ‘Cats were able to get on the board in the third with a single run by Hunter Hogan who crossed the plate after Derek Nolasco hit into a fielder’s choice. The ‘Cats followed that up with a single run in the fourth and then two in the fifth to complete the scoring for the night.
Lead the ‘Cats on the night were Hogan who went a perfect two-for-two from the plate, scoring a run and getting an RBI. Wade Collins joined the two-hit club, going two-for-three with the stick. Meanwhile, Tomlin helped his cause as he was one-for-three from the dish, scoring a run and knocking one in. He also had a double.
Tullahoma outhit Oakland seven-to-one on the night and were perfect from the field while Oakland made two errors.