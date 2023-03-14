HS baseball camp

The Tullahoma Wildcats did double duty Monday as they played host to baseball camp in the morning, teaching baseball skills to over 90 young campers before going to Murfreesboro and blanking the Oakland Patriots 4-0 in their first game of the season. 

 Duane Sherrill photo

Evan Tomlin took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in the Tullahoma Wildcats’ season opener in Murfreesboro, his bid coming up just short when an Oakland batter tapped a grounder to center. However, the ‘Cats won’t lose any sleep over the late no-hit break up as they shut out the Patriots 4-0 to get their regular season underway.

Tomlin went all the way for the ‘Cats on the mound, hurling 85 pitches in his seven innings of work, fanning nine Patriot batters along the way.

