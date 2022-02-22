The Tullahoma Wildcats added to their accolades once again as they came home as Section 3 Class A champions and had ten wrestlers place and head to state. The Wildcats were able to pass the Page Patriots on the leaderboard during the final two matches and ended with a total score of 166.5.
“You always want all of your kids to have an opportunity at the pinnacle of your sport. We qualified 10 out of the 13 we brought to sectionals. Ten is the second most of all the schools competing only behind Gibbs High School with 11,” Head Coach Al Morris said about his wrestlers' success this weekend.
Justin Frank punched his ticket to state after four matches. The freshman defeated his quarterfinal opponent in the second period, but lost by a 16-12 decision in the semifinals. He pinned his first consolation opponent in the first thirty seconds. Frank fell to Payton Miller during his third place match.
Morris said that Frank was not going to wrestle this season, but he “stayed on him every morning.”
“Being successful as a freshman has helped. He still has a lot of room to improve, but that kid will scrap and give you everything he has when he steps on the mat,” Morris said.
Caleb Adkins and Cody Agnell both placed second in their weight classes as juniors. Caleb Adkins defeated his first two opponents by pinfall victory. Adkins lost by an 8-2 decision during the first place match. Agnell defeated his first opponent with a pin in the second period. He won by a 7-4 decision to land himself a spot in the first place bout. Agnell lost by a 10-1 major decision in the championship match.
Beau Banks placed third as a sophomore. Banks defeated his first opponent with a pin in the second period. He was faced with familiar opponent Brody McLemore during his semifinal bout and lost by a 9-4 decision. Banks battled back in consolation to land the third place match. He was victorious by a 1-0 decision.
Cole Morse and Jerzy Hendrix both stood at the top of the podium. Morse won his first match with a pin in less than thirty seconds. He then won his semifinal bout by a 5-2 decision. Morse sealed the day off with a pinfall victory in the second period. Hendrix defeated his first opponent by a tech fall in the third period. Hendrix went on to win his semifinal bout by a 9-4 decision victory. He won his first place match with Josh Ward by a 5-4 decision, this matchup won the best match award once again.
“Jerzy is an absolute stud. He is one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had. He is very sound in the technique he uses,” Morris said. “The best thing about him is he is only a junior. I have very high hopes for him this weekend.”
Connor Avans worked back in consolation to place third. Connor lost his quarterfinal match by a 2-0 decision. Connor worked back to win three straight matches and bring home bronze.
Cadan Avans will return to state this year, as he placed fourth in sectionals. Cadan won his first match by pinfall, but lost his second match by a 10-5 decision. Cadan battled back to pin his consolation semifinal opponent, but lost in the third place match by a 3-1 decision.
Seniors Brett Smith and Zech Swiger both made it to the championship bout and are heading to state. Smith defeated his semifinal opponent by a pinfall win before losing in the first place match by an 11-1 major decision. Swiger stood at the top of the podium and went undefeated Saturday. He pinned his quarterfinal opponent in the second period, then won by a 6-2 decision to make it to the first place match. Swiger took on Ronan O’Connell from Page High School once again. Swiger defeated O’Connell by a pinfall in the second period.
All five senior wrestlers qualified for state. Morris hopes for this success this weekend and talked about how all of this hard work this year.
“They have all worked hard to get here. They are the leaders of this team. Cole, Cadan, Brett, and Zech all have a different story to tell on how they got here. It wasn’t easy for any of them, but now they have a chance to leave a legacy at Tullahoma High School and forever have their name on the wall.”
The Wildcats will travel to Williamson County Expo Center, Thursday, Feb. 24. Wrestling will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday and last through Saturday evening.