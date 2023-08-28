The Tullahoma High School golf team competed against seven other schools at WillowBrook Golf and Country Club in the Golden Classic Invitational.
The Wildcats finished in fourth and six, as they had two teams competing. Tullahoma and Coffee County both had two teams competing in the Invitational, bringing the total number of teams to nine. The team that finished fourth consisted of Alex Miller, Jack Hill, Keegan Taylor, Caden Finchum, and Brody Fulmer. The team’s combined score was a 338, and all five players shot under 90. Miller led the way for both Tullahoma teams with a 76, which was good enough for the fourth best individual score out of 51 competitors. Taylor followed Miller with an 86. Hill and Finchum both shot an 88 to round out the team’s score, but Fulmer was right behind them with an 89. The other team for Tullahoma shot a 365. That team was made up by Andrwew Fulmer, Hudson Stroop, Baylan Tuten, Owen Weaver, and Brycen Campbell. Tuten led his team with a 79, followed by Fulmer with an 88. Weaver finished with a 97 and Stroop had a total of 101 to round out the team’s score. Campbell had a WD on the scorecard, so he did not finish and the reason as to why was unknown at the time of print. Myla Dennis also competed for Tullahoma, as the only girl on the team. She score a 99, which was good enough for 12th out of 18 players.
“Continued steady improvement is the key to ultimate season success, and the Wildcats keep clawing and scratching their way toward a top finishing position through hard work, determination, and need-specific practice techniques,” said coach Barry Bishop. “We are looking forward to analyzing today’s rounds by measuring each player’s successes and struggles to formulate their individual process goals!”
The Wildcats travel to Pickwick State Park Monday to compete in the Hardin County Invitational.