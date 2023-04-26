Tullahoma celebrated senior night on Friday with a 9-2 victory over Marshall County.

The Wildcats came out fast and scored the first goal of the game in the third minute of play. The goal was scored by Luis Sarabia with an assist from Tucker Anderson. Sarabia also scored the second goal in the 15th minute. He won possession of the ball and dribble about 40 yards before scoring the goal. The third goal was in the 21st minute, scored by Grant Chadwick. He got the ball, beat the defender with his speed, and then beat the goalkeeper for the goal.

Tags

Recommended for you