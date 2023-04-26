Tullahoma celebrated senior night on Friday with a 9-2 victory over Marshall County.
The Wildcats came out fast and scored the first goal of the game in the third minute of play. The goal was scored by Luis Sarabia with an assist from Tucker Anderson. Sarabia also scored the second goal in the 15th minute. He won possession of the ball and dribble about 40 yards before scoring the goal. The third goal was in the 21st minute, scored by Grant Chadwick. He got the ball, beat the defender with his speed, and then beat the goalkeeper for the goal.
In the 24th minute Gabe Barnes put a shot on goal from a direct kick. Barnes’ shot was blocked by the keeper, but Sarabia was there for the follow and added his third goal of the first half. Barnes had another direct kick in the 26th minute and this time the ball found the back of the net. The sixth and last goal of the first half was scored again by Sarabia. Barnes picked up another assist after receiving a pass from Chase Mattasits.
The scoring in the second half began with 20 minutes left in the game. Barnes had a corner kick that Chadwick received. The ball made its way to Sarabia and he put it in for his fifth goal of the game. With 16 minutes left in the game, Anderson added a goal of his own after he received a pass from Chadwick. Then with seven minutes left, senior Ricky Lomker got a penalty kick. Lomker beat the keeper to score the last goal of the game.
Tullahoma’s win gave them first place in the district thanks to a Page tie. They can lock up first place in district with a win Tuesday over Spring Hill. The results of that game were not available in time for print.