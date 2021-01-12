Down 36-23 at halftime, the Tullahoma boys’ basketball team rallied and held on Friday for an 84-76 district win at Lawrence County.
Krys Uselton led Tullahoma in the second half, scoring 25 points of his 29 points in the final two quarters, the majority of which came from the free-throw line. The junior point guard hit three field goals and then knocked down 18 of his 20 free throws in the second half.
Uselton and Joe Duncan helped get Tullahoma’s offense going in the third quarter as the duo combined for 19 points. Uselton put up 11 points in the third period, while Duncan scored eight points and Tullahoma trailed 58-54 heading into the fourth quarter.
Jacob Dixon also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for Tullahoma in the third quarter to help his team trim the deficit. Will Partin hit a 3 of his own and Jakobe Thomas added three points in the third period.
Tullahoma netted six field goals in the final quarter and scored the bulk of its 30 points from the charity stripe. Uselton put up 14 points in the final period, knocking down 11 of his 12 free-throw attempts and a 3-pointer.
Ryan Scott added nine points in the fourth quarter for Tullahoma as he made five free throws and a pair of field goals. Duncan went on to add five points for THS, while Partin added two points in the period.
Before exploding for 61 points in the second half, Tullahoma struggled to get the offense going in the first quarter. Tullahoma hit just three field goals and trailed 21-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Luke Boswell led Lawrence County with seven points in the opening period. Elijah Reynolds went on to add five points for Lawrence County, while Alex Carr netted four points.
Partin netted four points to lead Tullahoma in the first quarter. Thomas and Duncan each scored two points, while Uselton and KeiShawn Cummings hit a free throw.
Tullahoma once again only made three field goals in the second quarter and was led by Partin who netted four points. Uselton made three free throws, while Thomas, Scott and Duncan each scored two points in the period.
Lawrence County saw six players get into the scoring column in the second quarter. Reyonlds, Harrison Hagan and Kane Shultz each scored three points to give their team a 13-point halftime advantage.
Uselton led both teams in scoring with his 29 points and Tullahoma saw three other players reach double figures in the comeback victory. Duncan finished his night with 17 points, while Partin scored 13 points and Scott finished with 11 points.
Thomas added seven points for Tullahoma, while Dixon added six points. Cummings rounded out the scoring for Tullahoma (7-3, 3-0) with a free throw.
While the Tullahoma boys’ team captured the win last Friday, the girls’ team struggled early against Lawrence County and was never able to fight its way out of a hole, falling 65-51.
Tullahoma (6-5, 2-1) combined for just 13 points in the first two quarters. Lawrence County didn’t shoot much better, but took a 25-13 advantage into halftime.
From there, Tullahoma was never able to catch up, despite 48 second-half points. Tullahoma trialed 48-22 heading into the final quarter, before putting up 29 point in the final quarter.
Lucy Nutt led Tullahoma in scoring after netting 18 points against Lawrence County. Liv Bowen also added double figures and finished with 10 points. McKenna Buckner added nine points for Tullahoma, while Eleanor Fults put up nine points and Kailyn Farrell scored six points.
The Tullahoma girls’ team was scheduled to host Summit on Tuesday, while the boys hosted Columbia for a district matchup. However, as of press time, the results of those contests were unavailable.
Both Tullahoma teams are next scheduled to host Shelbyville. Tipoff of the girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys taking the floor 15 minutes after that contest concludes.