During day-two of the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic, the Wildcats demolished the Moore County Raiders 76-24.
Krys Uselton led his team to victory with 15 points, and Evan Tomlin followed right behind him with 13 points.
The Wildcats controlled the whole game, starting the contest off strong with 15 points in the first quarter. Uselton drained two 3-pointers in the face of the Moore County defense. Ethan Hargrove, Brody Melton, Joe Duncan and Tomlin all chalked up two points. Jaiden Sanchez took a shot at the line for one point. At the end of the first, the ‘Cats enjoyed a 15-5 advantage.
Krys Uselton added two points during the second quarter. Hargrove, Tomlin, Melton and Duncan all put another two points on the board. DeAndre Jenkins and Sanchez topped that off with another two points each. Ryan Scott sat back on the three point line and splashed the ball through the net. To put the cherry on top before halftime, Krys Uselton dunked the ball, for the first time in competition. The Wildcats went to the locker room with a 34-9 advantage.
The Wildcats didn’t let up after halftime. Jacob Dixon shot out wide for the Wildcats and made two 3-point baskets. Will Partin added four points in the paint, while Joe Duncan chalked up six points. Sanchez and Melton gained two points each in the paint to end the quarter. The Wildcats led 54-16 going into the final frame.
Tullahoma exploded in the fourth quarter for 22 points. Evan Tomlin bucketed nine points during the final period. Uselton added five. Brody Melton contributed two points in the paint. Zachary Whitham and Scott both drained a 3-pointer to end the game.
The win is the second of the season for the Wildcats. Their only other win came against Moore County earlier in the season; however, that win was just by three points.