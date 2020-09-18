Cross-Country season officially took off for Tullahoma last week and in two meets so far this year, it’s been a solid start for both of the middle school teams.
Most recently, the TMS are coming off of a trip where they competed against Coffee County in Manchester. On the boys’ side, Brycen Campbell led the Wildcats taking first overall, while Brindley Duncan placed first for the Lady Wildcats.
Duncan finished her 2-mile run with an overall time of 14 minutes and 45 seconds. Lexi Lester followed in third place at 15:389, while Harper McShea placed fifth at 16:07. MP Jordan nabbed seventh at 16:29, while McKayla Kelnhofee finished ninth at 18:16.
Bella Rivera added a 10th place effort at 19:38, while teammate Madi Brown took 11th at 20:22 and Jada Lyn finished in 12th at 21:44. Laken Litchford took 13th at 24:11, while Skye Lee finished 14th at 24:12 and Kelsey McKelvie placed 15th at 27:06.
On the boys’ side, Campbell placed first with an overall time of 13:59. Gage Allen took second with a time of 14:30, while Kirk Tipps finished third at 15:12. Brenin Hutchings placed fourth at 15:13, while Peyton Behrendorf took fifth at 15:32. Omar Garcia finished sixth at 17:18, while teammate Jonas Carter placed seventh at 17:19.
That Thursday effort followed a first-place performance from the TMS boys’ team at the Hornet 2 Invitational that was held in Winchester on Sept. 12.
Campbell once again led the TMS boys with a second-place effort, finishing his 2-mile run at 13:55. Allen finished fifth at 14:21. Alex Miller took 11th at 14:44, while Hutchings placed 20th at 16:03. Carter claimed 31st at 16:46, while Garcia finished in 33rd at 17:17.
The Tullahoma High School teams also competed in Manchester on Thursday and looked solid in their outing.
Ellie Uehlein took first place on the girls’ side, completing her 3.1 mile race with a time of 22:09. Sarah Eakin placed fourth at 23:06, while Katharine Hills took fifth at 24:25. Garnet Cuello rounded out the THS runners in 11th at 34:53.
Petros Pisinos led THS and finished sixth in the boys race with a time of 19:45. Andrew Brown took 10th at 20:40, while Sheev Patel finished 11th at 21:03 and Grant Allen placed 12th at 21:06. Brady Welch took 14th at 21:36, while Baily Byronm finished 18th at 28:39 and Dakota Call placed 19th at 30:35.
Both Tullahoma teams had also previously competed at the Hornet 2 Invitational in Winchester on Sept. 12. The THS girls’ team did not have enough runners to field a team, while the Wildcats took fifth out of nine teams competing.
Uehlein once again led the Lady Wildcats, as she finished her the race in fourth at 23:47. Eakin followed in fifth at 24:37. Hills placed 11th at 25:43, while Cuello took 46th at 35:30.
Pisinos led the THS boys with a six-place effort and clocked in at 20:06. Brown finished in 13th at 20:37, while Bryan Bunch took 17th at 20:52. Allen finished in 22nd at 21:51, while Patel took 25th at 22:03, while Welch clocked in at 23:08, as he took 34th. Bryom finished 57th at 28:40, while Call finished 63rd at 33:52.