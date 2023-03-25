Motlow softball Demi Garner
Photo provided

The Motlow Bucks softball team will host TCCAA rival Cleveland State this weekend for a four-game series on the Moore County campus. Saturday’s doubleheader began at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s play starts at noon. Admission is free.

The Bucks (9-16, 4-8) dropped a four-game series to Chattanooga State, ranked No. 10 in the nation in the latest NJCAA poll, last weekend in Chattanooga. Motlow has now played two of the country’s top 10 teams, with Walters State, who Motlow faced two weeks ago, ranked No. 4 in the nation.